Second Street Players to Hold Auditions for CONEY ISLAND CHRISTMAS

Directors Rachel Loper and John H. Hulse have announced open auditions for Second Street Players' 2025 holiday show, CONEY ISLAND CHRISTMAS. Auditions will be held on Friday, September 5th and Saturday, September 6th at 6 PM at SSP's Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut St; Milford, DE.

Auditions will consist of readings from the script. The show is performed by a cast of actors ages 10 and up. The cast should be available for technical rehearsals, which are scheduled for November 16 - 20, and November 23 - 25, 2025, and must also be available for all performances, which are November 28, 29, 30, December 5, 6, and 7, 2025.

Pulitzer Prize-winner Donald Margulies weaves together nostalgia, music, and merriment in this new seasonal classic story. A holiday show for people of all ages and all faiths, CONEY ISLAND CHRISTMAS introduces us to Shirley Abramowitz, a young Jewish girl who, much to her parents' displeasure, is cast as Jesus in the school's Christmas pageant. As Shirley, now much older, recounts the memorable to her great-granddaughter, the story comes to life and captures a timeless and universal tale of holiday traditions.

CONEY ISLAND CHRISTMAS Character Descriptions: (character ages are guidelines)

• Shirley Abramowitz: a very old Jewish woman, yet spry. Shirley plays not only her kindly wise self but the cantankerous Mrs. Kornblum in flashback sequence.

• Young Shirley: the above Shirley Abramowitz as a 12 year old living in 1935 Brooklyn, New York. She is an extrovert: self-confident, bright, and assertive, and she has a loud speaking voice.

• Clara: Shirley's great granddaughter, age 12, living in the modern-day world. A typical pre-teen. She is bright and assertive like Young Shirley, but respectful of her elders. During the play, she is suffering from a mild cold.

• Mr. Misha Abramowitz: Shirley's kindly father, age 45. A Jewish immigrant and store owner grateful for the diversity of his new country. He is philosophical and has a corny sense of humor.

• Mrs. Clara Abramowitz: Shirley's mother, age 40, somewhat stern but ultimately kindhearted. She is less certain than her husband of assimilation into this country's ways and is struggling to hold on to her own Jewish identity.

• Mr. Hilton: the school drama teacher, age 35. He is a friendly and eager soul but is unaware that he is in love with Miss Glacé.

• Miss Glacé: the school music teacher, age 28. She is from France and has a French accent. She is musical and creative. Lovely, and in love with Mr. Hilton.

• Evie: Young Shirley's best friend. A typical 12-year-old young girl in 1935.

• Jackie Sauerfeld: Shirley's crush, also 12 years old

• Ira Pushkov: the wisenheimer, age 12

• Various additional Classmates, age 12:

o Anna Ling,

o Giuseppe Sabatino,

o Henry Brown,

o Lester

o Other classmates

• Adult Ensemble members: various ages 18+, portraying neighbors in 1935, including Coney Island carnival workers

Those needing more information, unable to attend the audition but interested in auditioning, or being part of the production crew, should contact John H. Hulse at 302-245-4147.