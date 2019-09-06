RUN FOR YOUR WIFE Comes to Milford

Run For Your Wife, Second Street Players' fall comedy, opens at Riverfront Theater in downtown Milford on Friday, Sept. 13. This fast-paced show tells the story of London cab driver John Smith, with two wives, two lives and a very precise schedule for juggling them both. Trouble brews when Smith is mugged and ends up in the hospital, where both of his addresses surface, causing both towns' police to investigate. Having upset his schedule, Smith becomes hopelessly entangled in his attempts to explain himself to his wives and two suspicious police officers.

Run For Your Wife is directed by Steve Twilley. "Audiences are in for some side-splitting, laugh-filled entertainment," Twilley says. "This cast is so talented and has been working so hard. Watching them bring these characters to life as they run from house to house, tell lie after lie, and confuse wives, neighbors and the police as they do it all has kept us all laughing during rehearsals. We can't wait to share this with audiences."

Performances of Run For Your Wife will be at the Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut Street in Milford. Show dates are Sept. 13, 14, 15 and Sept. 20, 21, 22 with curtain at 7:00 p.m. for Friday and Saturday shows, and 2:00 p.m. for Sunday shows. Tickets are $17 with a one-dollar discount for seniors, students and military for Sunday matinees. Reserved seating tickets can be purchased at www.secondstreetplayers.com or by calling the box office at 800-838-3006.

Events in downtown Milford during both Saturday shows (Sept. 14 and 21) will impact parking in the lot adjacent to the theater. Ticket holders are advised to plan ahead and arrive early; seating begins 30 minutes before curtain time.

Run For Your Wife is performed by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc. The show is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowments of the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.





