RAIN, MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, and More Come to The Grand This Holiday Season

The Grand will celebrate Christmas in July with the announcement of two shows decking the halls of The Playhouse and Copeland Hall this coming holiday season.

Kicking off The Grand’s holiday programming in Copeland Hall is RAIN – A Beatles Christmas Tribute (November 28). The Grand is proud to present a nostalgic evening full of love, joy, and timeless music as RAIN – A Beatles Christmas Tribute brings the spirit of the season to life. Hear holiday favorites alongside the legendary sounds of the Beatles. This festive celebration blends the magic of the holidays with the unforgettable music you know and love. It’s an evening perfect for families, friends, and Beatles fans of all ages. Come together and share in the peace of the season with RAIN – A Beatles Christmas Tribute.

In December, audiences of all ages can enjoy one of the world’s most celebrated Christmas stories live on stage, with Meredith Willson’S Miracle on 34th Street, The Musical, at The Playhouse on Rodney Square (December 20-21). For the first time, the beloved classic will launch a North American tour for the 2025-2026 holiday season.

Meredith Willson, famous for penning The Music Man and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, adapted Miracle on 34th Street, The Musical, from the classic holiday film of the same name. Miracle on 34th Street, The Musical, then titled Here’s Love, opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre in 1963.

The musical revolves around the wonderful and magical story line of the beloved and iconic Macy’s Christmas Santa that may actually be the “real” Santa Claus, and a little girl that learns about something to believe in coupled with one of the show’s feature songs “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”. Miracle on 34th Street is sure to send the entire audience home with a true Christmas holiday spirit.

“Meredith Willson’s Miracle on 34th Street has been a holiday favorite for theatres around the country for many years,” said Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International. “We are delighted that with this new tour, the beloved show will play to thousands of new audience members. This joyous, heartwarming musical is pure family entertainment and is sure to leave everyone feeling like “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!”

Last, but not least, don’t forget to book your seats before they’re gone to another fantastic Holiday show playing the baby grand this Winter: Lúnasa: An Irish Solstice Celebration with Special Guest Dave Curley (December 6). Named for an ancient Celtic harvest festival, Lúnasa was formed in 1997 from members of some of the greatest Irish groups of the previous decade. Having since sold over a quarter of a million records and performed over 2,000 shows, Lúnasa has become one of the most influential bands in the history of traditional music.