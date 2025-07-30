Possums' Motown Fundraiser Will Include Music, Raffle, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's a win-win for everyone who attends Possum Point Players special fundraiser “A New Motown Experience” set for August 1, 2, 3. Ticket holders are guaranteed a performance of classic Motown sound and purchase of raffle tickets offers a chance to win a bundle of prizes and surprises.

Those ready to rock with Motown have a choice of tickets, the $35 Silver Sound Ticket or the $50 Golden Groove Pass. Either choice guarantees great music and the comfort and convenience of Possum Hall in Georgetown. The Groove Pass also includes an exclusive meet and greet with the cast prior to the show and a chance to circle up with them before opening curtain. Also included with the pass are a commemorative lapel pin, one entry in the Motor City prize basket raffle and the choice of a glass of bubbly while enjoying the show.

For clues and the Big Reveal of the amazing bulging prize basket contents, visit Possum Point Players on Facebook. Tickets and seat choices may be chosen and purchased on www.possumpointplayers.org.

Show Director Claudius Bowden Jr. and Music Director Christy Taylor welcome Golden Groove Pass holders to join the traditional Circle that Possums share before each show. Bowden explained that the idea for sharing Circle came to him, “It's our heartfelt thanks to those who step up to keep the music playing, for this show and for many more to come.”

Georgetown resident Bowden and Taylor of Milton assembled a cast of 11 singers to bring the familiar, and always welcomed, Motown sound to Possum Point Players' stage. Other Georgetown residents Marques Clark, Lloyd Griffin and Andrew Showell share the stage with singers from several other Delmarva communities. The cast includes Lillian Blake of Salisbury, Whitney Cook of Delmar, Kim Daniels of Lincoln and Howard Dashiel of Lewes. The cast also

includes Chanelle Hopkins of Dover, Rosa Perdue of Berlin and Milford resident Steven Riddick. Philadelphia native Duane Jones is the MC of “A New Motown Experience.”

Two acts of Motown sounds feature diverse songs, some that are sweetly romantic such as “Treat Her Like a Lady” and the classic “My Girl” to the “gotta get up and dance” numbers like “Dancin' In the Street” and “Disco Inferno.” Twenty songs featuring solos and ensemble harmonies that are familiar yet exciting and new all over again fill the bill for “A New Motown Experience!”

Director Bowden and Music Director Taylor encourage supporters, brand new and those of many years, to come out for this fundraiser. They remind everyone of the importance of the arts in general and live theatre and performance in particular.

Taylor said, “Music brings us together, music heals, and this is a time for us to come together to share and enjoy supporting our arts and music. And some rocking and clapping with Motown is a sure way to show and enjoy our support! Join us for this fundraiser!”

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.