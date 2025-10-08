Possum Point Players To Premiere Original Film SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ANGELS OF VENGEANCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Possum Point Players’ newest affiliate group, Possum Pictures, will present the premiere screening of Sherlock Holmes and the Angels of Vengeance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 11, at Possum Hall (411 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown, DE).

Written and directed by Dover resident and Possum Point Players Trustee Ray Crew, the original film marks the company’s first foray into full-length motion pictures. Crew shared that the project “features all local actors, many of them longtime Possums, and was filmed entirely in Delaware.”

Set in 1899, Sherlock Holmes and the Angels of Vengeance follows the retired consulting detective as he’s drawn back into danger when a mysterious visitor emerges from the pages of American history. What begins as a simple meeting unravels into a web of conspiracy tied to the assassination of Abraham Lincoln—threatening both the British Crown and the course of civilization itself. Alongside Dr. John Watson, Holmes must confront his own demons—addiction, guilt, and lost love—as the pair are pulled into a case that could change history.

“You may think you know Sherlock Holmes,” Crew says. “But there’s one story you don’t—one case Watson never published because it was too personal.”

Tickets: $15 General Admission / $25 Premium Admission. Premium ticket holders will receive early entry for an exclusive meet-and-greet with Sherlock Holmes, Dr. John Watson, and Loveday Brooke 30 minutes before showtime.

Audience members who attend dressed as “Baker Street Irregulars” will be invited onstage with the cast after the screening. In addition, raffle tickets will be available prior to the premiere—the winner will be cast in the sequel, with the drawing to take place following the film’s credits.

For tickets, cast information, and full story details, visit www.possumpointplayers.org or call the PPP ticket line at (302) 856-4560.