Possum Point Players Spring Musical LITTLE WOMEN

Presenting a literary classic set to music, Possum Point Players opens “Little Women” April 4. Tickets are on sale for the show that runs April 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm, Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm. Adult tickets are $32 and students and senior citizens are $30.

A cast of ten area actors and singers brings to life the classic story of a family of four sisters and the influential friends and family in their lives. Sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy come to the stage along with their brave and wise Marmee who serves as the backbone of the family while father is serving as a chaplain during the Civil War.

All of the characters from Louisa May Alcott's classic join the family and provide some encouragement, maybe some conflict and surely a little romance. See the entire cast and their roles while you're purchasing your tickets at www.possumpointplayers.org. “Little Women” has book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Cindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

Director Devon Spencer Lynch encourages everyone who enjoys theatre to attend this show. He said, “This process has been a blast from the very beginning! I am so thankful for all who came out to audition. And I am doubly grateful for this exceptionally talented group of artists in the cast. We are into rehearsals, and I am already obsessed with the performances these performers are giving. It will be well worth the ticket!”

“Little Women” is suitable for all audiences. Possum Point Players theatre is handicapped accessible and ample free parking is available in the paved lot attached to the theatre.

Tickets can be purchased on the Possums' website, www.possumpointplayers.org or by calling the ticketline, 302-856-4560. The Possums' office reports that ticket sales are already coming in steadily.

Little Women” is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

