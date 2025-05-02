Possum Point Players Set Deadline For Directors For 2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Possum Point Players have set a deadline of Midnight on Saturday, May 10, 2025, for the below listed 2026 season.

A Director's Application Form can be obtained from the PPP by calling the PPP office at 302 856-3460 or looking on the PPP website: www.possumpointplayers.org. The form must be postmarked by 11:59 Saturday, May 10, 2025, and mailed In Care of: Logan Hunter, Director Application, Possum Point Players, P. O. Box 96, Georgetown DE 19947. They may also be emailed to office@possumpointplayers.org also in care of Hunter.

Questions about directing for PPP can be emailed to Hunter at logan.hunter.director@gmail.com.

Here are the dates, titles, a short description and publishing house of each show.

Sondheim on Sondheim

January 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, February 1

This is a two-act musical that explores the life and career of Stephen Sondheim, the legendary Broadway composer and lyricist. The show features 24 songs from 18 of Sondheim's shows along with his own commentary (on video) and had a limited run on Broadway in 2010. It was nominated for five Tony Awards. MTI Shows, Inc.

Ripcord

March 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29

Ripcord is a comedy. A sunny room on an upper floor is prime real estate in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, so when the cantankerous Abby is forced to share her quarters with new-arrival Marilyn, she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary. A seemingly harmless bet between the old women quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden. Solidly crafted, the play is loaded with moments of surprise, both wacky and more substantial. By Pulitzer Prize and Tony award winner David Lindsay-Abaire. Dramatists Play Service.

Mary Poppins

May 29, 30, 31, June 5, 6, 7

Mary Poppins is based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Mary Poppins includes a score filled with timeless classics as well as charming new songs written especially for this adaptation. Nominated for 7 Tony awards in 2007. Disney and MTI Shows, Inc.

Angels in America, Part 1 - Millennium Approaches

September 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20

The first part of Tony Kushner's epic is set in the 1980's. In New York City, a gay man is abandoned by his lover when he contracts the AIDS virus, and a closeted Mormon Lawyer's marriage to his pill-popping wife stalls. Other characters include the infamous McCarthyite lawyer Roy Cohn, Ethel Rosenberg, a former drag queen who works as a nurse, and an angel. Winner of the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play. Broadway Play Publishing.

She Loves Me

November 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22

She Loves Me is considered by many to be the most charming musical ever written, “She Loves Me” is a warm romantic comedy with an endearing innocence and a touch of old-world elegance. Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet shop clerks, Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don't see eye to eye. After both respond to a “lonely hearts advertisement” in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange. But the identity of their admirers remains unknown. The Mikos Lazlos play “Parfumerie”, on which it is based, has inspired many adaptations, including the beloved film You've Got Mail starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. MTI Shows, Inc.

Comments