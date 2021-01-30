Possum Point Players Radio Theatre Presents a Visit Back to the Age of Old Time Radio

The weather might be chilly and the pandemic is still threatening, but Possum Point Players Radio Theatre invites you to a safe and warm presentation of humorous and nostalgic live radio theatre at 2 pm, Sunday, February 21.

Theatre seating in Possum Hall is appropriately spaced according to Division of Public Health protocols, masks are required, movement to and from restroom facilities is guided and hand sanitizer is available throughout the theatre. All seats are $10.00 and tickets are purchased by calling 856-3460. Seats are reserved and parties who purchase tickets together can be seated together. The home of Possum Point Players, Possum Hall is located at 441 Old Laurel Hwy., in Georgetown. Directions are available on the Players' website www.possumpointplayers.org.

Possum Point Players Radio Theatre is an affiliate of the Possums' community theatre group. PPP Radio Theatre member Bernie Noeller said the presentation is suitable for all ages and promises a fun-filled program of recreating old-time radio broadcasts from the 1940s. The players will read from scripts taken from the "Golden Age of Radio" and the sound effects man can be seen busily providing such scripted noise as a little thunder, diner dishes rattling to the table, perhaps a train and the serious sounds of a courtroom.

Appearing as the radio actors are Jennifer Schultz, Marilyn Ransom Noeller, and Bernie Noeller of Lewes; Andrew Hertzberg of Broadkill Beach; Carole Mason and George Mason of Milford, and Peter Schott of Rehoboth Beach. They are joined by EJ Panico of Seaford; Dina Cavallaro of Milton; Tony Pirantozzi, Millsboro and Gina Shuck, Dover. Andy Rollman, Broadkill Beach, is the sound guy.

Noeller said there are more than 80 sound effects for the entire show, including actual cuts from old-time radio shows. He said there are episodes from several shows of the era when radio comedy and drama was the primary in-home entertainment for families. Included in the presentation at Possum Hall are episodes from the Goodman Ace series "Easy Aces" and from "The Fabulous Dr. Tweedy." For most audience members, it will be the first exposure to the madcap home life of the Aces and the mythical campus of Potts College where the absent-minded Dr. Tweedy is a professor of philosophy who tries to stay one step ahead of Miss Tilcy, the Dean of Women.

At least one well-known blast from the past, the Abbott and Costello classic, "Who's on First" will close the production.

Drinks and other refreshments will be available by in-seat service. For additional information, consult www.possumpointplayers.org or call 302-856-3460.