Possum Point Players Presents BROADWAY SPRINGS BACK

Possum Point Players invite audience members to join them in the sunshine or under the stars as they begin the 2021 theatre season on their new outdoor stage. Opening Friday, April 16, they present "Broadway Springs Back," an original, one-of-a-kind theatre experience.

The production reflects the preceding year the world experienced with music ranging from despair to hope and to happiness. Directors Steven Dow and Stacey Hartman said it's sure to leave a tear in your eye, a smile on your face, and a song in your heart. In addition to more than 20 songs from many eras of Broadway, the performance will also include four original scenes, with the theme of hope, all written by area residents of Delaware.

Shows are Friday, April 16, 7:30 pm, Saturday, April 17, 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sunday, April 18, 2 pm. Tickets are $27, senior citizen and student tickets are $25; tickets may be purchased at http://possumpointplayers.org/ or by calling the ticket line, 302-856-4560. All seats are reserved and limited to four in each socially distanced bubble marked on the audience area of the parking lot. The open-air stage is located adjacent to Possum Hall. Patrons, staff and volunteer crews must wear a mask when moving about the theatre property or using facilities inside the hall; when seated, patrons may remove their masks. Water, wine and beer and packaged snacks will be sold.

Many Delmarva communities are represented in the cast of "Broadway Springs Back." Dow is a resident of Felton and Hartman lives in Milford. Matthew Brown, Donna de Kuyper and Jgar Helwig live in Lewes, and Cheryl Graves and John Hulse live in Rehoboth Beach. Candice Castro lives in Dover, Alonzo Dixon, Bridgeville, and Julianna Markel lives in Smyrna. Abbie Porter is a Seaford resident, Ashlie Workman lives in Millsboro and Shelbie Thompson lives in Salisbury, MD.

Due to social distancing restrictions, tickets to all performances are limited. While performances are outdoors, a number of safety precautions will be in place, including face mask requirements for all patrons. Detailed guidelines for theatre policies are on the website.

Inclement weather dates are Friday, April 23, 7:30 pm, Saturday, April 24, 7:30 pm, and Sunday, April 25, 2 pm. Details of the inclement weather policy are included on the website. If attending an evening performance at the new outdoor stage, coordinate your wardrobe with the weather.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.