Possum Point Players Open HAY FEVER Next Month

Possum Point Players early summer production of "Noel Coward's Hay Fever" sets the tone for warm, lazy days of the season where anything can happen. Opening Friday, June 3, this classic British comedy shows that anything and likely everything will happen when the well-heeled and slightly unhinged Bliss family gathers for a quiet weekend in their comfortable country home.

Show dates are June 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults, and $20 seniors and students and can be purchased at www.possumpointplayers.org or the ticketline 302-856-4560.

"Hay Fever" director, Meg Kelly said, "David and Judith Bliss plan a quiet weekend in the country, but it turns out to be anything but. Each family member, the couple and their two children, all quietly invite guests, but none of them end up with their original host."

Ocean View resident Kelly said the four Blisses love to play unannounced and unexplained games among a gathering, but they neglect to let anyone else know that a game is in session.

One befuddled guest sums the situation up, saying, "I believe they are all mad, you know." Kelly might agree, and she adds, "The guests may be uncomfortable, but the audience will be left laughing."

Diane Counts of Millsboro is wife and mother Judith Bliss, and Chuck Rafferty of Laurel is husband and father David Bliss. Portraying their high spirited, spoiled and class-conscious children are Seaford residents Abbie Porter and Dillon Mangene, as Sorel and Simon.

Joining the cast as guests and an annoyed and aware housekeeper are EJ Panico, also of Seaford, Lori Ann Johnson, Rehoboth Beach. Paul Jon West, Milford, Lily Hearn, Laurel, and Matt Hatfield, Salisbury, MD.

"Hay Fever"" is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.concordtheatricals.com.

