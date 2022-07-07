Possum Point Players Juniors Will Present SEUSSICAL, THE MUSICAL This Month

Possum Juniors bring a crowd of Dr. Seuss characters to the stage at Possum Hall when they perform "Seussical the Musical" July 29, 30 and 31. PJs, the youth affiliate of Possum Point Players, have Friday and Saturday shows at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. All tickets are general admission and will be purchased at the door; adults are $15 and students and seniors are $12.

Possum Hall is located at 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown, DE.

Director of PJs "Seussical the Musical," Zach Naar said, "From the Tony Award winning and Grammy nominated team of Ahrens and Flaherty comes 'Seussical the Musical,' a powerful story of friendship and curiosity! Come experience the world of Seussical and meet characters from your favorite Seuss books like Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie LaBird, and the Cat in the Hat!"

The famous and much-admired Cat in the Hat takes center stage and leads a cast right off the pages of many Dr. Seuss books. Horton the Elephant is joined by other Jungle of Nool animals, residents of Who-ville and even an out-of-season appearing Grinch, who now directs the annual Who-ville Christmas Pageant.

The Cat appears to Jojo and encourages the youngster to THINK up the "Seusian World" and that launches a journey to Nool, the discovery of Who-ville, Genghis Khan Schmitz's military school and Circus McGurkus. Horton does sit on an egg, Yertle the Turtle appears as a judge and Jojo teaches everyone how important it is to use your Thinks.

Appearing in "Seussical the Musical" are Luke Stutzman, Nicte Mendoza, Carter Huffman, Katey Megginson, Trista Harner, Abby Whitcomb, Alex DeEmedio and Zachary Burger. Also included in the cast are Kate Slaysman, Diego Padilla, Patrick Haines, GG Voges, Peyton Humphreys, Andrea Padilla and Julia Logue.

The roles of the Bird Girls are played by Elaina Marsch, Jasmine Schaeffer and Brianna Whitman. Erin Morgan, Gabriel Young and Jason Zamora portray the Wickersham Brothers. Completing the Ensemble are Rylee Curi, Summer Everngam, Broden Huffmen, Makenna Scheeler, Aiden Wiggins and Evelyn Williams.

For complete casting and more information on Possum Juniors, see www.possumpointplayers.org. "Seussical the Musical" is appropriate for all audiences including young children.