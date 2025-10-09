Possum Point Players Announce Auditions For 2026 Winter Musical Revue SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Possum Point Players will hold auditions for their 2026 winter musical revue, Sondheim on Sondheim, on Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18, 2025, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Possum Hall, located at 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown, Delaware. The production will be directed by John H. Hulse, with Jerry Birl serving as musical director.

Auditioners must sign up for an audition spot in advance at signup.com/go/aZYsfWc. Those unable to attend in person may submit a video audition by 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 18.

Performers should prepare one of six preselected Sondheim songs, chosen from the provided list based on individual vocal range. Each auditioner will perform their selected song using the official accompaniment track available on the Possum Point Players website. Complete details, including sheet music and backing tracks, are available at www.PossumPointPlayers.org.

The show will feature a cast of eight singer-actors, ages 16 and older, representing a range of vocal types and life experiences. Rehearsals will begin in late fall, with technical rehearsals running January 19–22, 2026, and performances scheduled for January 23 through February 1, 2026. The rehearsal schedule will be adjusted to accommodate participants involved in other holiday productions.

For more information, contact director John H. Hulse at 302-245-4147.

Possum Point Players is committed to diversity and inclusion in casting and across all areas of production. The organization’s programs are supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events through DelawareScene.com.

Sondheim on Sondheim is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com