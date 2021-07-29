Possum Juniors Will Debut Original Mystery Production SINCERELY, FRANCIS OCHIDERE in August

Soon to make a world debut at Possum Hall, "Sincerely, Francis Ochidere" is the Possum Point Players Juniors 2021 summer production. Entirely conceived, written, cast and directed by members of the Possums youth affiliate, this brand-new classic murder mystery opens August 5 on the Possum's outdoor stage.

Performed August 5, 6 and 7, all performances are at 7:30 pm and are outdoors. All current Covid 19 protocol for gatherings will be observed. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $10 for adults and can be reserved at 302-856-4560 or purchased at the door. The mysterious twists and turns of the lives of Francis, his family members, his friends and perhaps those who are not so friendly adds up to theatre that is appropriate for all audiences.

Since kicking off the creative project in April and holding auditions in June, PJs and all who wanted to join in this Experiment: A Work In Progress have written the script, designed and worked on a set, created posters and focused on producing a show.

Director Gianna Voges said, "Our amazing actors and the rest of our hardworking team brought this show to life!" This is the first time the PJs have created their own original production from scratch. Through out 2020 and into 2021, members of the youth affiliate met through Zoom or occasionally, small groups, masked and socially distanced, met in Possum Hall.

According to Voges, "This is a project started by young thespians who decided, 'The show must go on!' Covid 19 made it incredibly difficult for the arts, but that did not stop us."

This determination led to the creation of Francis Ochidere, the world's greatest crime solver. Problems arise when the master solver meets his own demise and the question is, who will solve the mysterious death of the great mystery solver?

Cast and crew members of "Sincerely, Francis Ochidere" who created and carry on this original work represent many mid and southern Delaware communities. Voges, Diego Padilla, Nicte Mendoza, Andrea Padilla and Mikayla Dayton are from Seaford. Sam Jones and Dakota Hickman are from Laurel, Zach Burger is from Millsboro, and Jasmine Schaeffer is from Ocean View.

Olivia Farro and Rhys Humphries are from Georgetown, Zach Naar is from Milton, and Delaney Westhoff and Makenna Scheeler are from Greenwood. Brianna Whitman is from Long Neck and Abby Pamplona is from Delmar. Layla Hastings is also a cast member and PJ advisors are Lorraine Leavel, Milford, and Ashlie Workman, Milton.

Tickets for this new, original mystery are on sale now, 302-856-4560 and may be purchased at the door.