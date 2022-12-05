Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; The Everett Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Nicolette Fernandez - CENTENNIAL CABARET - The Everett Theatre 74%

Nila Jones - DREAM ROLE CABARET - The Griffin Theatre 17%

John Carr - TRIBUTE TO MARVIN GAYE - Delaware Art Museum 9%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kim Taylor - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre 32%

Bliss Soucek - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Possum Point Players 11%

Christi Janney - RENT - The Everett Theatre 11%

Chloe Boggs - WEST SIDE STORY - The Everett Theatre 10%

Jeff Dietzler - CURTAINS - Middletown High School 9%

Dominic Santos - THE COLOR PURPLE - Wilmington Drama League 8%

Mary Everett - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Griffin Theatre 6%

Mary Everett - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Griffin Theatre 3%

Shondelle Graulich - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Toni Pennington - BROWN SKIN GIRL - ArtzScape by Lady C Productions 2%

Candice Jewel - GREASE - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Shondelle Graulich - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Devon Frieder - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Kelci Atkins - GREASE - Cape Henlopen Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Val Beardsley - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - 2022 34%

Leanne Brown and Brianna Barkus - CURTAINS - Middletown High School 15%

Louise Hartzell - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Possum Point Players 7%

Mary Everett - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Griffin Theatre 7%

Laurene Eckbold - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Wilmington Drama League 6%

Lorraine Leavel / Julie Gleason - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Second Street Players 6%

Christopher Decker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre Company 6%

Louise Hartzell - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Possum Point Players 4%

Mary Everett - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Griffin Theatre 3%

Laurene Eckbold - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Wilmington Drama League 3%

Gail Wagner - THE O'MALLEY GAMBIT - Reedy Point Players 2%

Gail Wagner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Reedy Point Players 2%

Mary Everett - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Griffin Theatre 2%

Mary Everett - LEGALLY BLONDE - Griffin Theatre 2%

Christopher Decker - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Lorraine Leavel - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kim Taylor - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Everett Theatre 20%

Lexi Greenberg - RENT - The Everett Theatre 14%

Jeff Dietzler - CURTAINS - Middletown High School 8%

Amanda Chas - ANNIE - Odessa High School 7%

Jim Hartzell - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Possum Point Players 6%

Kenney Workman - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Possum Point Players 5%

Val Beardsley - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - The Everett Theatre 5%

Mary Everett - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Griffin Theatre 5%

Dominic Santos - THE COLOR PURPLE - Wilmington Drama League 4%

David Button - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Clear Space Theatre 4%

Kylie Boggs - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Everett Theatre 3%

Mary Filippone - GODSPELL - Appoquinimink High School 3%

Zachary Jackson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Chapel Street Players 3%

Sarah Nowak - FALSETTOS - Wilmington Drama League 3%

Mary Everett - NEXT TO NORMAL - Griffin Theatre 3%

Lee Lewis - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Wilmington Drama League 3%

Valerie Beardsley - SOUTH PACIFIC - The Everett Theatre 2%

Sarah Nowak - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Delaware Children’s Theatre 1%

Joe Trainor - ONCE - City Theater Company 1%

David Button - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Chris Myers - ALADDIN, JR. - Milford Central Academy 1%

Sadie Andros - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Cape Henlopen High School Theatre 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Meredith Peterson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett 42%

Amanda Chas and Mike Husni - CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Odessa High School 12%

John H. Hulse - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Second Street Players 10%

Jeff Dietzler - PUFFS - Middletown High School 10%

Jeffrey Santoro - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Wilmington Drama League 6%

Luke Wallis and Jenna Cole - NOISES OFF - Wilmington Drama League 4%

Bill Potter - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Reedy Point Players 3%

Karen Richards - THE SUBMISSION - Clear Space Theatre Company 2%

Sadie Andros - PUFFS, OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Cape Henlopen Theatre 2%

Kristen Walko - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Wilmington Drama League 2%

James Fitzsimmons - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Ruth K. Brown - THE O'MALLEY GAMBIT - Reedy Point Players 1%

Omar Rashada - THREE MENTHREE WOMEN - Wilmington Drama League 1%

Connie Drummond - BROWN SKIN GIRL - ArtzScape Black Box Theater. 1%

Joe Trainor - BLUES IN MY SOUL - City Theater Company 0%

Rhalpheal Jones - IF YOUR DIRTY TAKE A BATH - Jesus Love Temple Milford DE 0%

Shane Word - IF YOUR DIRTY TAKE A BATH - Jesus Love Temple Milford Delaware 0%

Taboshous rocheater - IF YOUR DIRTY TAKE A BATH - Jesus Love Temple Milford Delaware 0%

Courtney Brown - IF YOUR DIRTY TAKE A BATH - Jesus Love Temple Milford DE 0



Best Ensemble Performance

FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre 22%

RENT - The Everett Theatre 11%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - The Everett Theatre 8%

CURTAINS - Middletown High School 7%

ANNIE - Odessa High School 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre 4%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Second Street Players 4%

GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Possum Point Players 4%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Everett Theatre 4%

GODSPELL - Appoquinimink High School 3%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Possum Point Players 3%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Wilmington Drama League 3%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Second Street Players 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Wilmington Drama League 3%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Griffin Theatre 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 2%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Wilmington Drama League 2%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Possum Point Players 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Chapel Street Players 1%

NOISES OFF - Wilmington Drama League 1%

ONCE - City Theater Company 1%

BLUE DOOR - Resident Ensemble Players 1%

GREASE - Clear Space Theatre Company 1%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 1%

LITTLE MERMAID - Griffin Theater 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Valerie 'V' Gatchel - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre 32%

Tess Greene - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre 20%

Joel Esler - RENT - The Everett Theatre 12%

Chase Schirmer - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Possum Point Players 10%

Chris Everett - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Griffin Theatre 10%

Valerie 'V' Gatchel - SOUTH PACIFIC - The Everett Theatre 6%

Brendan Smith - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre Company 5%

Connie Drummond - BROWN SKIN GIRL - ArtzScape Black Box Theater. 3%

Eileen Smitheimer - BLUE DOOR - Resident Ensemble Players 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Val Beardsley - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre 24%

Julie Lawrence - RENT - The Everett Theatre 14%

Diane Trautman - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Possum Point Players 8%

Rocky Tejada - ANNIE - Odessa High School 7%

Chris Parks - CURTAINS - Middletown High School 6%

Kylie Boggs - WEST SIDE STORY - The Everett Theatre 6%

Chris Everett - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Griffin Theatre 6%

Melanie Bradley - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 6%

Kelli Kline - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Wilmington Drama League 5%

Anthony Vitalo - THE COLOR PURPLE - Wilmington Drama League 4%

Chris Myers - OLIVER! - Second Street Players 4%

Stephen Piergrossi - FALSETTOS - Wilmington Drama League 3%

Valerie Beardsley - SOUTH PACIFIC - The Everett Theatre 3%

Penny Carmack - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Chapel Street Players 3%

Jerry Birl - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre Company 1%

Kaitlin Kresse - GREASE - Cape Henlopen Theatre 0%



Best Musical

FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre 21%

RENT - The Everett Theatre 13%

CURTAINS - Middletown High school 8%

WEST SIDE STORY - The Everett 7%

GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Possum Point Players 6%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - The Everett Theatre 5%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Wilmington Drama League 5%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Possum Point Players 4%

ANNIE - Odessa High School 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Clear Space Theatre 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Griffin Theatre 3%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Wilmington Drama League 3%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Griffin Theatre 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Chapel Street Players 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Everett Theatre 2%

SPONGE BOB - Griffin Theater 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - The Griffin Theatre 2%

JOSEPH AN THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre Company 1%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Griffin Theatre 1%

OLIVER! - God’s Power & Light Company 1%

SEUSSICAL - Possum Point Players Juniors 1%

GREASE - Cape Henlopen Theatre 1%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre Company 1%

SOUTH PACIFIC - The Everett Theatre 1%

ONCE - City Theater Company 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

OTHERWORLD - Delaware theatre company 23%

3 MEN, 3 WOMEN: 6 STRANGERS - Wilmington Drama League 23%

THE O'MALLEY GAMBIT - Reedy Point Players 21%

BROWN SKIN GIRL - ArtzScape Black Box Theater. 16%

BLUES IN MY SOUL - City Theater Company 10%

IF YOUR DIRTY TAKE A BATH - Jesus Love Temple Milford Delaware 7%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ricky Sciavicco - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre 12%

Jackson Cottrell - WEST SIDE STORY - The Everett Theatre 8%

Sadie Sieglen - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - The Everett Theatre 7%

Jose Bernard - RENT - The Everett Theatre 6%

Kylie Boggs - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre 5%

Shelbie Thompson - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Possum Point Players 5%

Marilyn Melissa Salguero - OTHERWORLD - Delaware theatre company 5%

Dillon Fink - CURTAINS - Middletown High School 5%

Lily Barkus - CURTAINS - Middletown High School 4%

Anne Wall - ANNIE - Odessa High School 4%

Zachary Jackson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Chapel Street Players 3%

Jen D’Amico - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Griffin Theatre 3%

Spencer Wattay - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - They Everett Theatre 3%

Bob Gatchel - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Everett Theatre 2%

Chris Crawford - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Griffin Theatre 2%

Len Hedges-Goettl - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Possum Point Players 2%

John H. Hulse - OLIVER! - Second Street Players 2%

Steven Dow - ELF THE MUSICAL - Possum Point Players 2%

Missy Hall - NEXT TO NORMAL - Griffin Theatre 2%

Kelly Laurencau - WEST SIDE STORY - The Everett Theatre 2%

Marin LeGates - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Griffin Theatre 2%

Bob Gatchel - SOUTH PACIFIC - The Everett Theatre 2%

Sarah Rossi - LEGALLY BLONDE - Griffin Theatre 2%

Christopher Decker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Genevieve Aucoin - OLIVER! - God’s Power & Light Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Makenzie Ryan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre 26%

Tara Brown - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett 18%

Dante Cinaglia - PUFFS - Middletown High School 7%

Steven Perry - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Possum Point Players 6%

Maria Glockner - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre 6%

Allyson Sands - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Wilmington Drama League 5%

Jahzielle Edillon - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Second Street Players 5%

Penelope White - PUFFS - Middletown High School 4%

Matthew Lillard - THE DINING ROOM - Reedy Point Players 2%

John H. Hulse - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Second Street Players 2%

Brett Ioli - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre 2%

Abbie Porter - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Second Street Players 2%

Christopher Decker - THE SUBMISSION - Clear Space Theatre Company 2%

Liam Pedersen - PUFFS - Middletown High School 2%

Chuck Rafferty - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Second Street Players 2%

Lisa Osicky - THE O'MALLEY GAMBIT - Reedy Point Players 2%

Hassan EL-AMIN - BLUE DOOR - Resident Ensemble Players 1%

Isabella Escobosa - BROWN SKIN GIRL - ArtzScape by Lady C Productions 1%

Annette Fletcher - VAGINA MONOLOGUES - ArtzScape Black Box Theater. 1%

Meg Kelly - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Dan Carney - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Karen Richards - THE SUBMISSION - Clear Space Theatre Company 1%

Erin Bobby - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 1%

J'Lynn Morris - BROWN SKIN GIRL - ArtzScape by Lady C Productions 1%

Corinth Ford - THE O'MALLEY GAMBIT - Reedy Point Players 1%



Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett 51%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Second Street Players 8%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Wilmington Drama League 8%

CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Odessa High School 8%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Wilmington Drama League 6%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Second Street Players 5%

THE SUBMISSION - Clear Space Theatre Company 3%

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Reedy Point Players 2%

PUFFS, OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Cape Henlopen Theatre 2%

OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 1%

BROWN SKIN GIRL - ArtzScape Black Box Theater. 1%

THREE WOMEN AND THREE MEN - Delaware Theater 1%

THE O'MALLEY GAMBIT - Reedy Point Players 1%

BLUE DOOR - Resident Ensemble Players 1%

THREE MEN, THREE WOMEN - Wilmington Drama league 1%

BLUES IN MY SOUL - City Theater Company 1%

3 MEN 3WOMEN A STORY IF SIX STRANGERS - Wilmington Drama League 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Meredith Peterson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett 18%

Val Beardsley - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - 2022 17%

Lexi Greenberg - RENT - The Everett Theatre 14%

Kylie Boggs - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Everett Theatre 7%

Chris Everett - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Griffin Theatre 7%

Shareef Kinslow - GODSPELL - Appoquinimink High School 7%

Jim Hartzell - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Possum Point Players 7%

Kristen Walko - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Wilmington Drama League 7%

Ed O’Connor - OLIVER! - Second Street Players 5%

David Sokolowski - THE O'MALLEY GAMBIT - Reedy Point Players 3%

Mary Everett - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Griffin Theatre 3%

Chris Everett - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Griffin Theatre 2%

Rick Neidig - BLUES IN MY SOUL - City Theater Company 1%

Christopher Everett - NEXT TO NORMAL - Griffin Theatre 1%

Connie Drummond - BROWN SKIN GIRL - ArtzScape Black Box Theater. 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Surowiec - RENT - The Everett Theatre 65%

Chase Schirmer - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Possum Point Players 13%

Chris Everett - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Griffin Theatre 9%

Chris Myers - OLIVER! - Second Street Players 6%

Connie Drummond - BROWN SKIN GIRL - ArtzScape Black Box Theater. 3%

Eileen Smitheimer - THE MURDERS IN THE RUE MORGUE - Resident Ensemble Players 3%

Eileen Smitheimer - A SCANDAL IN BOHEMIA - Resident Ensemble Players 2%

Eileen Smitheimer - BLUE DOOR - Resident Ensemble Players 1%

Eileen Smitheimer - THE CORNISH MYSTERY - Resident Ensemble Players 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Barry Schechter - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre 10%

Nate Kunkel - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre 8%

Tess Greene - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre 8%

Cynthia Acevedo - RENT - The Everett Theatre 7%

Ethan Fink - ANNIE - Odessa High School 7%

Brandt Stevenson - OLIVER! - Second Street Players 4%

Jason Messinger - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Griffin Theatre 4%

John Moller - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Possum Point Players 3%

Josh Townsend - CURTAINS - Middletown High School 3%

Samantha McNearny - RENT - The Everett Theatre 3%

Maya Barkus - CURTAINS - Middletown High School 3%

Jen D’Amico - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Griffin Theatre 3%

Maria Glockner - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Evereett Theatre 3%

Nina Maria Taylor - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - The Everett Theatre 3%

Zachary Naar - GREASE - Cape Henlopen Theatre 3%

Michael Murnin - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Possum Point Players 2%

Noelle Wheeler - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Griffin Theatre 2%

Moses Scober - RENT - The Everett Theatre 2%

Marin LeGates - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Griffin Theatre 2%

Steven Perry - OLIVER! - Second Street Players 2%

Pat Collins - RENT - The Everett Theatre 2%

Lou Booker - RENT - The Everett Theatre 2%

Julia Sturla - GREASE - Clear Space Theatre Company 1%

Shelby Esler - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - The Everett Theatre 1%

Chris Crawford - LEGALLY BLONDE - 2022 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jackson Cottrell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre 22%

Zephyr Doyle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre 18%

Brady Sieglen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre 16%

Meg Barton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Wilmington Drama League 5%

Steven Perry - CALENDAR GIRLS - Possum Point Players 5%

Chuck Rafferty - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Possum Point Players 3%

Gina Olkowski - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre 3%

Kola Lane - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre 3%

Tina Walls - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Reedy Point Players 3%

Luette Muir - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Second Street Players 3%

Alan Harbaugh - NOISES OFF - Wilmington Drama League 3%

Meg Barton - NOISES OFF - Wilmington Drama League 3%

Susan Newark - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Second Street Players 2%

Jill Lewandowski - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Second Street Players 2%

Matthew Gallagher - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre 2%

Zach Bravo - THE SUBMISSION - Clear Space Theatre Company 2%

Valorie Jarrell - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Jasmine Bradley - THE O'MALLEY GAMBIT - Reedy Point Players 1%

Omar Rashada - THREE MEN, THREE WOMEN - Wilma’s ngton Drama League 0%

Righteous Jolly - BLUES IN MY SOUL - City Theater Company 0%

Lyla Hoffman - THE O'MALLEY GAMBIT - Reedy Point Players 0%

David Baumberger - THE O'MALLEY GAMBIT - Reedy Point Players 0%

Andre Wilkins - THE O'MALLEY GAMBIT - Reedy Point Players 0%

Reisha Simpson - 3 MEN, 3 WOMEN: 6 STRANGERS - Wilmington Drama League 0

