KING LEAR to be Presented at the Resident Ensemble Players

The timeless tragedy, King Lear, is set to take center stage at the Resident Ensemble Players (REP) this April, bringing Shakespeare's powerful work to life in an unforgettable performance. Directed by Jackson Gay, this highly anticipated production promises to captivate audiences with its gripping exploration of power, family, and the fragile line between sanity and madness.

Set in a world of political intrigue, King Lear tells the story of an aging monarch who divides his kingdom among his daughters, only to be betrayed by those he trusts most. As Lear navigates the betrayal, the consequences of his decisions lead to a heartbreaking unraveling of his family and his sanity.

King Lear's themes of loyalty, justice, and the corrupting nature of power are particularly resonant in today's world, making this play an essential theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

The cast includes REP company members Stephen Pelinski* (King Lear); Elizabeth Heflin* (Regan); Hassan El-Amin* (Earl of Gloucester); Kathleen Pirkl Tague* (Goneril); Lee E. Ernst* (Earl of Kent); Mic Matarrese* (Edgar); and Steve Tague (Duke of Albany). Guest actors include Erin Partin* (Cordelia); Alan Ross* (Duke of Burgundy); Jeorge Bennet Watson* (Duke of Cornwall); Joseph Midyett* (Fool); Tamil Periasamy* (King of France); and Dan Domingues* (Oswald). *Member of Actors' Equity Association.

The creative team includes Jackson Gay (Director); Riw Rakkulchon (Scenic Designer); Kim Krumm Sorenson (Costume Designer); Paul Whitaker (Light Designer); Megumi Katayama (Sound Designer); Denise O'Brien (Wig Designer), and Lee E. Ernst (Fight Choreographer).

TICKET INFORMATION AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Performances begin Thursday, Apr. 10, and run through Sunday, Apr. 27, in the Thompson Theatre at the Roselle Center for the Arts on the University of Delaware's Newark campus. The opening night is Saturday, Apr. 12.

