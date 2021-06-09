Hasan Minhaj Will Perform at the Delaware Theatre Company in September

Hasan Minhaj comes to Delaware Theatre Company September 9-12 with his new show Experiment Time.

Performance dates:

Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 pm

Friday, Sept. 10, at 7 pm & 9:30 pm

Saturday, Sept. 11, at 7 pm & 9:30 pm

Sunday, Sept. 12, at 6 pm

Learn more at https://www.delawaretheatre.org/hasan-minhaj.

HASAN MINHAJ was the host and creator of the weekly comedy show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj that premiered on Netflix in October 2018. The series explored the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity through his unique comedic voice. The show received a 2019 Peabody Award, a 2019 Primetime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Motion Design," and was recognized for a 2020 Television Academy Honor. In 2017, Minhaj earned rave reviews for his performance hosting the 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner, and for his one-hour Netflix comedy special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, which earned him a 2018 Peabody Award. A first-generation American, Minhaj joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart as a correspondent in November 2014, where he was Jon's last hire. He continued on in that role after Trevor Noah took over as host the following year and remained on the show through August 2018.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

All pouches and equipment will be sanitized prior to individual use. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment.

Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

Photo Credit: Eric Hobbs