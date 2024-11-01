Guitarist Dweezil Zappa to Play Copeland Hall in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Renowned guitarist Dweezil Zappa will play Copeland Hall (April 12) in Wilmington as part of his successful Rox(Postroph)y Tour, celebrating two of his father Frank Zappa’s landmark albums, “Roxy & Elsewhere” and “Apostrophe." The tour commemorates the 50th Anniversary of both albums, and Dweezil has curated a setlist highlighting fan-favorite tracks from each record; replete with unique hybrid arrangements. "The songs you think you know may just end up surprising you with parts you've never heard before", says Dweezil.



The aptly named Rox-Postrophy Tour returns to North America in 2025. Additionally, Dweezil Zappa, who is known for his masterful performances and deep connection to his father's music, returns for the first time since 2020; whipping fan-favorite songs to creamy peaks and guiding fans through the thrilling and sophisticated world of his father’s music with his "rocking teen-age combo." With over two hours of music spanning Frank Zappa's illustrious career, including a surprise performance from Dweezil with an historic instrument in hand, each show promises to be an unforgettable experience.

"It's been a long time since I've been on stage playing the music I love. I'm inspired to try new things and looking forward to playing with the best musicians I know”, says Dweezil Zappa. "I'll be bringing a hot setlist of Frank Zappa classics and personal favorites to all of the fans”, he adds. “If you have never heard my father's music, this might be the tour to start your obsession." – Dweezil Zappa, Lead Guitar

The Rox-Postrophy Tour will feature special VIP events for an enhanced concert experience, available for purchase at dweezilzappa.com or on The Grand’s website. For more information on tickets, including tour dates, VIP packages, performers, and exclusive content, visit dweezilzappa.com/pages/tour.



Tickets are now on sale to the general public and can be purchased online at TheGrandWilmington.org or by calling 302-652-5577.



Comments