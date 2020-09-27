Grace Field Will Sing Disney Songs at the Milton Theatre

The performance takes place on October 3.

Grace Field returns to the Milton Theatre on October 3, this time bringing you an evening of your favorite Disney music through the decades.

The performance will feature the songs Part Of Your World, Can You Feel The Love Tonight, Colors Of The Wind, Let It Go, When You Wish Upon A Star, and many more!

Award-winning Grace Field is a true Broadway Star. She has an impressive resume of performances including Oklahoma, Les Miserables, South Pacific, Carousel, and more!

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wish-upon-a-star-with-broadways-grace-field-tickets-117557974065.

Shows View More Delaware Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You