Front & Center Outdoor Concert Series is Back at DTC This Summer

Delaware Theatre Company announces its Front & Center Summer 2022 lineup. DTC's popular outdoor concert series is back-offering five different shows with a dazzling variety of veteran Broadway and regional performers-running from June 21 to July 27.

Lineup

Tuesday, June 21, 6:30 pm: Jenna Pastuszek in Me, Myself & Barbra

Wednesday, June 29, 6:30 pm: Jason Cohen in The Return of Jerry Lee Lewis

Wednesday, July 13, 6:30 pm: Fostina Dixon/Tom Browne-Winds of Change

Wednesday, July 20, 6:30 pm: The Whitney Project-A Celebration of Black Joy

Wednesday, July 27, 6:30 pm: Rosemary Loar in Everything's Coming Up Rosie

All performances are held in the parking lot of Delaware Theatre Company, located at 200 Water Street in Wilmington, DE, just a few feet from the Riverfront.

The performance space opens one hour before each show. Patrons should bring their own seating, some snacks and something to drink. Then they can relax and enjoy-we'll provide the entertainment!

"Our audiences told us they loved our outdoor concert series, so we had to bring it back for a third summer," said Bud Martin, DTC's executive and artistic director. "Front & Center is a fun summer event for the entire family!"

How to Get Tickets

Tickets are $30, General Admission (open seating-first come, first served).

To purchase, call DTC's Box Office at 302.594.1100 or visit delawaretheatre.org.