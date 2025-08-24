Family Comedy VILLAIN SCHOOL to Open at Second Street Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Second Street Players will present their 2025 summer family comedy, Villain School. Directed by Guy Crawford with assistant direction by Ally Deihl, Villain School will be held at the Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut Street in Milford, DE. Show dates are August 29, 30, and 31, 2025.

Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 PM and Sunday shows begin at 2 PM. Seats are $12 with a $2 discount available to seniors, students and SSP theater members. Friday night Family Series performances ONLY - reserved seat tickets are available online or pay what you can at the door, if seats are available - first come, first served.

The Villain's Institute for Learning Evil (V.I.L.E.) is where all the famous storybook villains go to learn their wicked ways. Having its own social groups of Monsters, Convicts, Witches and Misfits, V.I.L.E. also has Evil Geniuses who are at the top of the food chain and rule the school. But things are turned upside down when a new student, Frank Stein, shows up. He not only challenges how things have always been done at V.I.L.E., he falls head over heels in love with Heidi Jekyll, which is strictly forbidden at the school. Not wanting anything to do with Frank, Heidi changes her tune after a science potion she makes goes awry and she turns into a sweet princess. With their fate at school uncertain for breaking the rules? Will the forces of evil tear them apart or will true love prevail? Come find out!

To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit www.secondstreetplayers.com. Patrons who need assistance may email info@secondstreetplayers.com or leave a message at (302) 422-0220.

"Villain School" is written by Brian D. Taylor and is produced through special arrangements with Pioneer Drama Service (pioneerdrama.com).

Second Street Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of production. Second Street Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.