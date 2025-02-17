ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Candlelight Theatre This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Escape To Margaritaville is coming to Candlelight Theatre this summer. Performances run July 12 – August 24, 2025. Set your mind to island time and ESCAPE to MARGARITAVILLE! Featuring your favorite Jimmy Buffet classics with book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley.

Margaritaville tells the story of Tully, a smooth-talking singer/bartender whose laidback, no-strings-attached lifestyle is turned upside down when he falls for Rachel, an environmental scientist visiting the island. This hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you’ve been waiting for!

The Candlelight Music Dinner Theatre, the first of its kind in Delaware, opened in 1969 with a delicious meal and production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

They have also undergone other name changes in modern times: New Candlelight Theatre (2004); The Candlelight Theatre (2014).

There have been three previous sets of owners during the years we have been known as Candlelight: Julian Borris and John O’Toole until 2000, Kathleen Nadolny and Ennio diGenova until 2003, and Bob and Jody Anderson Miller until 2010. A 501c3 was formed in 2006—New Candlelight Productions—for the production side of the house, and the Millers turned over the remainder of the facility operation to the non-profit four years later.

With five to six shows a year since 1969 (the year Candlelight’s founders attempted TEN shows in its first year), we have had the privilege of nurturing the talents of many artists, including Tony Award-winner Susan Stroman, film star Bruce Willis, Broadway musical star Diane Fratantoni, Tony Award-nominee John Dossett and many others.

Comments