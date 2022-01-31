Delaware Valley Arts Alliance Brings Movement & Music Collaboration '2x2x4' To Krause Recital Hall

On Saturday, February 12 at 2 pm, The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance will present a performance of "2x2x4." This dance/movement duet led by dancer Charles Dennis and musician Sal Cataldi (aka Spaghetti Eastern Music) engages in creative play with wooden 2x4's by building and destroying structures along with creating landscapes he can dance through.

This performance coincides with the exhibition "For the Love of Wood," a curated group show with Eric Baylin and Bo Stevens. The event is produced by the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance in cooperation with the NY State Council on the Arts and is a centerpiece of its annual Salon Series. The event will take place at the Krause Recital Hall at 37 Main Street in Narrowsburg, NY.

Charles Dennis is an interdisciplinary artist, choreographer, director/producer, video cameraman/editor and proprietor of Charles Dennis Productions, a company that produces & distributes digital media content for artists and business clients. Charles has been an active participant in downtown New York dance and performance for over 40 years. In the 1970's he performed in many of theater director Robert Wilson's early works. In 1979 Charles co-founded Performance Space 122, one of this country's most active presenters of new dance and performance. He created and performed solo and large group community-oriented performances at P.S. 122 and other venues from 1980-2000, receiving numerous fellowships. In 2000 Charles started Charles Dennis Productions where he works as a cameraman, editor, director and producer of digital media content for a host of clients. He also creates short films that explore the creative possibilities of digital video art.

Sal Cataldi is a Saugerties & NYC based guitarist/keyboardist. Sal's solo project Spaghetti Eastern Music fuses krautrock and jazz fusion-fired guitar instrumentals with intimate vocal ballads straight out of the Nick Drake/John Martyn playbook. The New York Times states, "Cataldi's funk-tinged original instrumentals and acoustic vocal tunes have a beat unmistakably his own" while Time Out New York writes: "His largely instrumental, Eastern-influenced jams are infused with some delicate guitar work and hauntingly moody atmosphere." Hudson Valley One calls him "part Sergio Leone fever dream, part Ravi Shankar raga, a whirling dervish of musical creation." Sal Cataldi recently released his live score for "2x2x4" on Bad Egg Records.

Capacity is limited and advanced registration is required. Audiences are asked to socially distance. DVAA requires proof of vaccination or current negative test results. Masks are required for all. For registration and info, contact https://calendly.com/dvaa/2x2x4?month=2022-01

This event will also be streamed live via DVAA's Facebook page.