Delaware Movie Theaters Begin to Reopen

Movie theaters around Delaware are slowly beginning to reopen, the Delaware State News reports.

Some theaters in the publication, such as Clayton Theatre and Cinema Art Theater, are reopening with health and safety precautions in place. Precautions in place include spread apart seating arrangements, masked employees and patrons, and extensive cleaning measures.

The theaters also say they are experiencing slow business. Cinema Art Theater has an movie-streaming offer for those not ready to return to the theater yet.

Clayton Theatre can be found at 33246 Main Street in Dagsboro, Delaware. Cinema Art Theater is located at 17701 Dartmouth Drive in Lewes, Delaware.

