To boldly go where no 4 men ever went before:

On December 4, 1956, a twist of extraterrestrial fate brought together Johnny Cash, 24, Jerry Lee Lewis, 21, Carl Perkins, 24 and Elvis Presley, 21, at the storefront studio of Sun Records in Memphis for one of the greatest jam sessions in Rock n Roll history.

These 4 were not space pioneers, but they soon established new frontiers in the world of music.

Their starship was not the Enterprise, but the recording session retains its historical significance as a landmark event in the age of Rock n' Roll, and a milestone for the genre in the ever-changing world of the 20th century popular culture and mass media. The four etched themselves into history and created their own Mount Rushmore to millions of jitter buggers.

(Personal note showing my entrance into septuagenarian-ism: Mine was a musical family. We all enjoyed watching TV's "Your Hit Parade" in the 50's, offering the most popular and bestselling songs of the week. Lead singers were Dorothy Collins and Snooky Lanson. Rock n roll killed "Your Hit Parade").

America was embarking on a whole new 'civilization' of music. It was a brave and whole new world to be explored. These guys steered the ship.

The session was a reunion for Cash, Perkins, and Presley, who had toured the South together in 1955.

Perkins brings along a new performer, Jerry Lee Lewis. Elvis Presley stops by the studio along with his girlfriend, soon joined by Johnny Cash. Lewis was still a star on the rise, but quickly bonded with Presley over their shared knowledge of spirituals.

They soon have a jam session together. Typically, as a member from the Quartet enters for the first time, he sings a verse of one of his most famous songs, followed by an onstage freeze of all actors. During this time Sam Philips relates to the audience how he first discovered the boy, and a brief, few line scene of that moment occurs between Philips and the musician, followed by Sam Phillips asking the boy to play something for him, which is the next verse of the song, and everyone unfreezes.

Aisle Say had an opportunity to chat with Sky (Johnny Cash) and Taylor (Elvis). There were no auditions. Director Matt Silva had known all the four performers previously. This is Sky's 16th production of MILLION DOLLAR for Sky. In his spare time, he writes environmentally-oriented children's musicals; eg. "Jack and The Soybean Stalk." Taylor has been a professional Elvis impersonator for 9 years...and he's only 23! He has had gigs on cruise ships and many visits to Vegas.

This jukebox musical will include "Walk the Line," "Blue Suede Shoes," "Great Balls of Fire" and "Hound Dog", among many others.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET December 1 - 19

Next Up: OTHER WORLD February 23 - March 20

DelawareTheatre.org 302.594.1100

