BWW Previews: DE ROCK N ROLL HALL OF FAME at The Baby Grand

Paula and George Wolkind had a dream, realized last year at the baby grand with the first inductees of the Delaware Rock n Roll Hall of Fame, 2018. That premiere event was a rollicking, jitterbugging, hootin' and hollerin' sellout.

May 5 is a fundraiser for DE Hall of Fame.

Later on the Wolkinds consulted with "Oldies Entrepreneur" Lois Parker to make the Hall of Fame a reality. (Parker, through her Luray Productions, has brought to The Grand the likes of Bobby Rydell, Bobby Vincent, Jimmy Clanton, The Tokens and scores more Rock n Roll and doo wop icons. Parker's induction will take place later in September).

Among those inducted last year were Sin City, The Melton Brothers, Larry Tucker, Al Santoro and The Hi-Liters and Teddy and The Continentals.

This second annual rock n roll party slated for Sunday May 5th is unfortunate for the attendees...unfortunate that they must pay for your seats; for they may never be in them! Yes, you gotta pay a nominal fee to be a part of Delaware musical history).

The house band for the May 5 Sunday afternoon with be none other than Club Phred "A Rock n Roll Event". CP, a cover band for tunes from the 60's thru 80's, has played the region for decades and has a large entourage of devoted and crazed CP groupies. (I've danced in front of CP. I know. First hand/dancin' feet experience)!

The band, under the leadership of Fred Dawson, was recently featured in Out N About Magazine heralding their years long efforts to benefit DE non-profits; $5 million and counting. This gig in May, true to CP mission, benefits the DE HOF and the Wolkinds' hope to create a museum.

In an embarrassment of riches, CP has also invited The Late Night Letterman Horns. This trio played on air for Letterman for years and is led by legendary trombonist Tom "Bones' Malone. In the 70's, prior to the 20 year Letterman gig, Bones was on air trombonist and arranger for SNL. Beluschi and Akyroyd come up to him, "Hey, Bones, we've got this crazy idea for a musical skit. Can you chart the music"? Bones was in the movie. When I say he has played with everyone...well, check his Wikipedia. Bones' latest major gig was in the horn section for Sir Paul's EGYPT STATION.

The opening acts are Kitty Mayo and Venom Blues and Regan Neville Stewart with Bridge Out.

Silent Auction items available in the baby grand lobby.

Sunday May 5th 2pm -5pm at the Baby Grand. $35.00 302 652 5577.





