Candlelight Music Theatre’s summer production of Escape to Margaritaville offers audiences an irresistible tropical vacation without ever leaving Ardentown. With sun-drenched songs by Jimmy Buffett and a beachy blend of romance and comedy, the show is a lighthearted jukebox musical built for summertime escapism—and this cast delivers it with charm and polish.

The story centers on Tully, the guitar-strumming island bartender whose laid-back lifestyle is upended when he meets Rachel, a work-focused environmental scientist visiting Margaritaville for a friend’s bachelorette weekend. What follows is a predictable but pleasant journey from no-strings fun to unexpected love and personal growth, set to beloved Buffett hits like “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Come Monday,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” and of course, “Margaritaville.”

Candlelight continues to unearth new leading men from the region. Iacomo Fizzano brings an natural magnetism to Tully, capturing both his roguish appeal and the vulnerability hiding beneath his Hawaiian shirt. His vocals are strong and effortless, whether crooning the mellow “Three Chords” or rallying the crowd for a conga-line closer. Molly Hoffstadler is excellent as Rachel, balancing her character’s initial no-nonsense skepticism with an evolving openness to joy and spontaneity. Her powerful voice soars, particularly in the more earnest moments of self-discovery.

The supporting cast is equally delightful. Aaron Shown’s Brick, Tully’s well-meaning but dim-witted Best Friend, is a comic standout—his chemistry with Gabrielle’s Tammy is pitch-perfect. Gabrielle plays Tammy with heart and humor, turning what could be a caricature into a genuinely relatable and empowering arc. Dan Healy gives J.D., the rum-soaked beach bum with a hidden past, just the right mix of mischief and melancholy. As Marley, the resort’s no-nonsense manager, Adrina Devine anchors the ensemble with grounded grace. And Avery Hannon’s Jamal brings flair and vocal fire to his every moment on stage. As far as Nathan Fitch’s Chadd. That slacker! He deserves getting boos at curtain call.

Directed with breezy confidence, the show flows smoothly between laid-back humor, splashy musical numbers, and moments of emotional sincerity. The intimate Candlelight stage is used effectively, transforming with clever design into everything from tiki bar to volcano summit. The vibrant costumes and upbeat choreography (complete with flip-flops and conga lines) help set the festive tone.

The music provides energetic accompaniment throughout, nailing Buffett’s unique fusion of country, rock, and Caribbean flair.

The dinner-theatre format enhances the experience and value of the evening, but was not as robust as always, serving Caribbean, Florida Keys fair. Aisle Say will put on his Gordon Ramsey and suggest the cod, I think…was overcooked and soggy.

The whole evening felt like an escape—even for those whose passports haven’t seen recent use.

While Escape to Margaritaville isn’t rewriting the musical theatre rulebook—it’s more piña colada than Pulitzer—it’s not trying to. The show’s pleasures lie in its relaxed spirit and musical nostalgia, and Candlelight’s cast and crew lean into that sensibility with heart and humor. The result is a feel-good crowd-pleaser that lands exactly as intended.

By the final chorus of “Margaritaville,” the audience is fully onboard—clapping, singing along, and maybe even longing for a blender and a beach chair. Whether you're a die-hard Parrothead or just in need of a break from the everyday grind, this production offers 100-proof fun with a twist of lime.

Escape to Margaritaville runs through August thru Aug 24. For tickets and more information, visit candlelighttheatredelaware.org. 302.475.3213

