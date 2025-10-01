Agatha Christie's AND THEN THERE WERE NONE to be Presented at The REP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mystery and danger take center stage as the Resident Ensemble Players presents And Then There Were None, Agatha Christie's most haunting and suspense-filled play. Performances begin October 30th and run through November 16th at the Roselle Center for the Arts.

Directed by Charles Fee, this stage adaptation of the world's best-selling mystery novel follows ten strangers lured to a remote island under mysterious circumstances. A storm rolls in, and the sea cuts off all escape. One by one, they begin to die. Tensions escalate as those remaining struggle to uncover the killer among them before it's too late.

"Friends, it's mystery time once again!" says Producing Artistic Director Steve Tague. "Perhaps you're feeling a desire for a bit of justice, comeuppance, maybe even a hint of revenge. Agatha Christie's brilliance lies in her ability to tap into that deep human need for order in a chaotic world. I'm not being political, I promise. But let's face it, even something as small as someone cutting in line can spark our frustration. Why? Because we long to believe that the world is fair. Through this play, you get to be the judge and jury. And isn't that exactly what we crave?"

Whether you're a lifelong fan of Agatha Christie or brand new to her chilling world, And Then There Were None is a masterfully crafted story that promises twists, tensions, and an unforgettable theatrical experience.