VTA Seeks Young Actress for WAITRESS Tour

Victoria Theatre Association announces WAITRESS, the Tony-nominated® musical will be premiering at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center June 25-30 for a limited engagement and is looking for two young girls to perform the role of "Lulu" for the duration of the engagement.

tells the story of "Jenna," an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, "Lulu."

The character of "Lulu" is a sweet and carefree 4 to 5-year-old who appears in the production's finale scene. Qualified young girls should be shorter than 4'2" and be no older than 5 years and 6 months. Individual applicants are welcome, as are sets of twins or siblings. Space is limited to the first 60 applicants to sign up.

The "Search for Lulu" will take place in Dayton on May 19 at 1 p.m. and will last approximately 3 hours at the PNC Arts Annex. The audition will consist of the child reading two lines from the show. If possible, parents should bring a current head shot and resume for each child. Headshot, resume and prior acting experience is not required.

The character of "Lulu" will be cast locally in each tour market and two girls are chosen to share the role. Each girl chosen will perform in 4 performances each during the one week engagement.

To register for an audition time, please visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050B4BA8AD2EA57-vta

Sunday, May 19 from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. is the ONLY audition date. Missed auditions will not be rescheduled.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Finding Neverland, Pippin, Hair).

Inspired by Adrienne Shelley's beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. "WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly and "a monumental contribution to Broadway!" according to Marie Claire. Don't miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Tickets are now available for WAITRESS at Ticket Center Stage box office, by calling 937-228-3630, (toll-free) 888-228-3630, or online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Dayton Stories

More Hot Stories For You