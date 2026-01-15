Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Dayton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dayton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Dayton Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Chey Williford - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Brookville Community Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emercita Erb & Mattison Williams - INTO THE WOODS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Chris Beiser - JERSEY BOYS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Chris Beiser - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - La Comedia Dinner Theatre



Best Ensemble

JERSEY BOYS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Edward Huber - INTO THE WOODS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Becky Barrett-Jones - GHOST - La Comedia Dinner Theatre



Best Musical

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Brookville Community Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

SAVING CINDERELLA - Springboro Community Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Alexandra Kiefaber - MATILDA - La Comedia Dinner Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Montana Iverson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - La Comedia Dinner Theatre



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - La Comedia Dinner Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emily Powell - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Brookville Community Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nick Herrera - JERSEY BOYS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Mary Tarkany - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - The Brookville Community Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Frankie Breit - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - La Comedia Dinner Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE TRUE STORY OF THE THREE LITTLE PIGS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Winners can download graphics here.