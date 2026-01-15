Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Chey Williford - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Brookville Community Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emercita Erb & Mattison Williams - INTO THE WOODS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Chris Beiser - JERSEY BOYS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Chris Beiser - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - La Comedia Dinner Theatre
Best Ensemble
JERSEY BOYS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Edward Huber - INTO THE WOODS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Becky Barrett-Jones - GHOST - La Comedia Dinner Theatre
Best Musical
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Brookville Community Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
SAVING CINDERELLA - Springboro Community Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Alexandra Kiefaber - MATILDA - La Comedia Dinner Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Montana Iverson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - La Comedia Dinner Theatre
Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - La Comedia Dinner Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emily Powell - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Brookville Community Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nick Herrera - JERSEY BOYS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Mary Tarkany - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - The Brookville Community Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Frankie Breit - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - La Comedia Dinner Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE TRUE STORY OF THE THREE LITTLE PIGS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
La Comedia Dinner Theatre
Winners can download graphics here.
Videos