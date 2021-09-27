Tickets to HAMILTON at the Schuster Center to Go On Sale in October

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Dayton Live announced today that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on October 5, 2021.

HAMILTON will be at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center for two weeks of performances Jan. 26, 2022 through Feb. 6, 2022 with the best ticket availability being Feb. 2-6, 2022. There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49.00 to $199.00 with a select number of premium seats available from $299.00 for all performances. There will be a lottery for forty $10 seats for all performances. Details on the lottery will be announced closer to the engagement.

Here's how things will work on October 5 for the on-sale:

Doors to the Schuster Center will open at 9 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, October 5 at 10 a.m. at daytonlive.org/hamilton and in person at the Schuster Center Box Office. Tickets will NOT be available by phone on October 5. If you are buying your tickets online, you will be placed in a virtual purchase queue at 10 a.m. If you are on the website prior to 10 a.m., you will be placed in a virtual waiting room and then RANDOMLY PLACED into the virtual purchase queue at 10 a.m. If you go to the website after 10 a.m., you will be given the next available space in the queue after those in the waiting room have been placed in the queue. Once it is your turn and you have secured tickets in your shopping cart, you will have 10 minutes to complete your transaction. There is an 8-ticket max per household. TIP: Be sure to have your password and credit card ready. But, if you have trouble logging into your account, just use the guest checkout!

HAMILTON Producer Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Dayton engagement should be made through daytonlive.org."

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

