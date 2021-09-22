The Ohio Theatre Lima to Host Sneak Peek Tours

The historic Ohio Theatre was purchased last October by television producers Michael Bouson and Joe Correll.

Since then they have been very hard at work repairing, restoring, and revitalizing this once vibrant movie palace and Vaudeville Theatre into a nostalgic but state of the art Entertainment and Dining center

Buy your ticket to one of the upcoming Friends of the Ohio Theatre Fundraising Tours to be one of the first to see what's going in and what's to come at The Ohio Theatre Lima!

Tours will be given every 30 minutes on October 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, & 24. Tickets are now on sale and are available here: https://ohiotheatrelimatours.bpt.me

A $30 ticket gets you admitted for a 30-minute tour of the progress to date, an official Ohio Theatre Lima T-shirt, and a bottle of water (but don't drink it too fast because the restrooms are being renovated and not done yet!)

Each tour is limited to only 25 guests. As this is a fundraiser, tickets are non-refundable. Tickets are available here: https://ohiotheatrelimatours.bpt.me