Human Race Theatre Presents IF ALL THE SKY WERE PAPER

On Veterans' Day this year, The Human Race Theatre Company will present a staged reading of a new play, If All The Sky Were Paper, by Andrew Carroll. It's a meaningful piece of timing, because the play is based on letters sent home by soldiers dating from to the American Revolution to modern day emails from Iraq and Afghanistan. It is a powerful look at war and its effect on the people serving and their families at home.

The playwright, Andrew Carroll, is the Founding Director of the Center for American War Letters at Chapman University. It all started when his cousin sent Andrew a letter he uncovered in storage that the cousin had written and sent home during WWII after having visited a concentration camp. Since then, Andrew has collected hundreds of thousands more, mostly the original letters, that share pieces of history in their observations. To learn more about the Center for American War Letters, visit their website at https://www.chapman.edu/research/institutes-and-centers/cawl.

If All The Sky Were Paper is the first in a series of three play readings The Human Race Theatre Company will present this year. Additional readings will follow in March and April of 2020; titles are yet to be announced.

Tickets for If All the Sky Were Paper start at $20. Prior to the event, subscribers to The Human Race Theatre may pay $15 per ticket; the day of the event, all tickets are $20. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.

The performance is at the Metropolitan Art Center's Loft Theatre, located at 126 North Main Street in downtown Dayton, Ohio. The show will begin at 7 pm.

Tickets and performance information are available at www.humanracetheatre.org or by calling Ticket Center Stage at (937) 228-3630, and at the Schuster Center box office.





Related Articles Shows View More Dayton Stories

More Hot Stories For You