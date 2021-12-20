Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards; La Comedia Dinner Theatre's LITTLE MERMAID Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Dayton:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Beiser - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 40%

Abby Kress - BACK 2 THE 80S CABARET - Dare 2 Defy 28%

Chris Beiser - FOOTLOOSE - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 24%

Chris Beiser - CHRISTMAS TO REMEMBER - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 8%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

A.T. Jones - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia 47%

Merci Erb - A CHRISTMAS TO REMEMBER - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 18%

Janet G. Powell - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Human Race 13%

A.T. Jones - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 12%

Cat Schmeal-Swope - LOOPED - The Human Race 9%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Chris Beiser - THE LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 60%

Chris Beiser - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - LaComedia 22%

Mackensie King - LAST FIVE YEARS - Dare 2 Defy 11%

Mackensie King - KISS ME KATE - Dare 2 Defy 7%

Best Direction Of A Play

Kevin Moore - LOOPED - The Human Race 36%

Margarett Perry - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Human Race 23%

Kaitlyn Iocco - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Merit Theatre Company 22%

Larry Lindstrom - BLITHE SPIRIT - 2021 19%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Kim Toft - BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre Company 45%

Marya Spring Cordes - NOW AND THEN - The Human Race 28%

Margarett Perry - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Human Race 27%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Kate Edington - BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre Company 47%

Shaunn Baker - NOW AND THEN - The Human Race 30%

Shaunn Baker - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Human Race 23%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kris Byerly - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 37%

Ed Huber - FOOTLOOSE - La Comedia 31%

John Rensel - LOOPED - The Human Race 9%

John Rensel - NOW & THEN - The Human Race 8%

John Rensel - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Human Race 8%

Caeden Bell - BLITHE SPIRIT - 2021 7%

Best Musical

THE LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 58%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 15%

SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company 13%

KISS ME KATE - Dare 2 Defy 6%

LAST FIVE YEARS - Dare 2 Defy 5%

GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - La Comedia 3%

Best Performer In A Musical

Mallory Georgia Marie - FOOTLOOSE - La Comedia 22%

Jeremy Smith - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia 22%

Chris Beiser - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 7%

Morgan Tracy - BACK TO 80S CABARET - Dare 2 Defy 7%

Kaci Lovejoy - SUNSET DUETS: SHINE BRIGHT - Lebanon Theatre Company 6%

Kim Toft - SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company 5%

KatieAnn Bonavita - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 5%

David Thomas - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 5%

Allie Haines - SOUND OF MUSIC - La Comedia 4%

Neve Barker - BACK 2 80S CABARET - Dare 2 Defy 3%

Adam Jones - SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company 3%

David Shockey - SUNSET DUETS: SHINE BRIGHT - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Hannah Hensler - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - LaComedia 2%

Cece - SOUND OF MUSIC - 2021 2%

Abby Hoggatt - LAST FIVE YEARS - Dare 2 Defy 2%

Thomas Cole Schreier - BACK 2 THE 80S CABARET - Dare 2 Defy 1%

Danielle Ruddy - KISS ME KATE - Dare 2 Defy 1%

Brent Hoggatt - LAST FIVE YEARS - Dare 2 Defy 1%

Brennan Paulin - BACK 2 THE 80S CABARET - Dare 2 Defy 0%

Allie Haines - BACK 2 80S CABARET - Dare 2 Defy 0

Best Performer In A Play

Abbie Miller - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Middletown Lyric Theatre 33%

Marcy McGuigan - LOOPED - The Human Race 30%

Mark Bell - BLITHE SPIRIT - 2021 14%

Adam Jones - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Middletown Lyric Theatre 13%

Michael Cline - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Middletown Lyric Theatre 10%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Michael Cline - BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre 30%

Torie Wiggins - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Human Race 17%

Scott Stoney - NOW AND THEN - The Human Race 16%

Maggie Lou Rader - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Human Race 14%

Libby Holley Scancarello - NOW AND THEN - The Human Race 12%

Shannon Lewis - BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre Company 12%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia 49%

SUNSET DUETS - Lebanon Theatre Company 16%

GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - La Comedia 15%

LOOPED - The Human Race 14%

CHRISTMAS TO REMEMBER - La Comedia 7%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dave Gabert - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia 46%

Dave Gabert - FOOTLOOSE - La Comedia 16%

Ray Zupp - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Human Race 14%

Dave Gabert - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - La Comedia 11%

Eric Moore - LOOPED - The Human Race 9%

Dave Gabert - CHRISTMAS TO REMEMBER - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 4%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Caitlin Griebel - FOOTLOOSE - La Comedia 71%

Jay Brunner - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Human Race 15%

Jay Brunner - LOOPED - The Human Race 14%

Best Streaming Play

BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre Company 52%

NOW AND THEN - The Human Race 48%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Digger Howard - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia 30%

Tori Kocher - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia 30%

Anirudh Keshamouni - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia 19%

Steve Lakes - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 11%

Matt Shanahan - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 10%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Rachel A. Smith - BLITHE SPIRIT - 2021 53%

Jaryl Draper - LOOPED - The Human Race 47%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Jay Fultz - BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre Company 22%

Torie Wiggins - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Human Race Theatre 20%

Jared Adamson - BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre Company 12%

Tess Talbot - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Human Race 12%

Jennifer Martin - BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre Company 11%

Maggie Lou Rader - NOW AND THEN - The Human Race 10%

Ginna Hoben - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Human Race 7%

Justin McCombs - NOW AND THEN - The Human Race 7%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Dare 2 Defy 33%

MY 80-YEAR OLD BOYFRIEND - The Human Race Theatre 32%

CABARET - Dare 2 Defy 19%

CHARLIE & DOGGY AND THE SONG AT THE EDGE OF THE WORLD - Dare 2 Defy 16%