Fall Fun Comes to Ross County

As summer begins to fade into autumn, the fun and excitement doesn't stop in Ross County. Fall activities have grown significantly over the past several years for this southern Ohio destination nestled in the rolling foothills of the Appalachian Region. Visitors to Chillicothe and Ross County can expect to find festivals, Halloween thrills, and the natural beauty of the region as the trees begin to show their colors.

The fall festival season begins with the timeless art of spinning tales to entertain audiences during the annual Southern Ohio Storytelling Festival in September. Highly acclaimed national and regional tellers take the stage to weave their tales and showcase their creativity while leaving audiences wanting more. There's also the Salt Creek Valley Festival that showcases the community of Richmond Dale and provides the fun atmosphere of a small-town event with sites, sounds and tastes of the area. Hirsch's Fruit Farm offers their Apple Harvest Open House, a weekend of family fun on the farm. The event gives patrons tours of the orchard, opportunities to pick your own apples, and plenty of children's activities to keep them busy and entertained.

Festivals continue into October with the newest festival, the Chillicothe Halloween Festival and the oldest festival in the county, Fall Festival of Leaves. The Chillicothe Halloween Festival features a variety of family friendly fun, entertainment, and exhibits, along with a haunted house. While the Fall Festival of Leaves celebrates the beauty of the Paint Valley region with crafts, parade, rides, and plenty of your favorite festival foods all in downtown Bainbridge.

The thrills of the Halloween season begin in September with the annual Ghost Walk in downtown Chillicothe. The Ghost Walk features specific locations that you tour to discover the history and the mystery surrounding each of the stops during the event. During your tour, you may capture something unexplainable in a photo or feel a ghostly touch. In October, Bainbridge hosts its Ghost Walk that features many stops along the way where you will hear stories and meet some historical figures along your journey.

For those wanting the Halloween scares, you can find numerous haunted attractions in Ross County. Begin your adventure by trying to survive the Headless Horseman during Chillicothe's newest attraction, Sleepy Hollow at Haunted Mountain. This event features a live production of Sleepy Hollow that immerses the audience into the story as it unfolds on stage. Then face your fears along a haunted trail and try beating the clock to get out of an escape room - all controlled by the Headless Horseman. Wrap up your Halloween adventure and experience The Last Carnival. This haunted house and haunted trail encompasses 4,000 square feet of indoor scares and over 10,000 square feet of outdoor terror.

Maybe you're simply looking for a getaway destination before the hectic holiday season begins, Ross County has you covered with plenty of activities for a relaxing weekend. Explore the season by visiting the many historical sites and attractions such as Hopewell Culture National Historical Park, Adena Mansion & Gardens, and the Ross County Heritage Center as well as many others. For outdoor recreation and enjoyment, the five State Parks offer activities as well as nearly 200 miles of trails to take in the great outdoors. You may also want to take in a show at one of the historic theatres or enjoy an evening sipping wine at the local winery and vineyard.

When hunger strikes, you won't have any problems finding a restaurant to satisfy your cravings. Although there are many chain restaurants nearby, you can find the local flavor in downtown Chillicothe and throughout the surrounding communities. Enjoy everything from homestyle comfort foods to gourmet dishes all with unique flare and atmosphere.

At the end of the day, you can rest knowing you will get the best in southern Ohio hospitality with your choice of hotel, cabin or bed & breakfast location. All located just minutes away from attractions, events, restaurants, and outdoor recreation.

Begin planning your trip by visiting the Ross-Chillicothe Convention & Visitors Bureau's website at www.VisitChillicotheOhio.com or by calling (800) 413-4118. Don't forget to request your official Ross County Visitors Guide.





Related Articles Shows View More Dayton Stories

More Hot Stories For You