Dayton Performing Arts Alliance Announces DPAA Virtual Streams

DPAA will offer some Virtual Streams FREE for fans to enjoy.

Dive into the refreshing waters of classical music, song and dance with DPAA Virtual Streams. Enjoy an array of exciting virtual performances from Dayton Opera, Dayton Ballet, and the Dayton Philharmonic-from small DPAA ensembles who have taken the stage to record concerts live and in-person, socially distanced, of course, to virtual multimedia replays of previous breathtaking DPAA performances, with brand new photo and video presentations to accompany the recorded musical performances.

First, take a look at the Membership Levels and choose the level that works best for you. DPAA will offer some Virtual Streams FREE for fans to enjoy. To access ALL DPAA Virtual Streams, you can view the other Membership Levels, and with a specified donation to the DPAA, you can enjoy even more exciting programming, DPAA Bonus Performances, Artist Q&As, and Behind-the-Scenes videos.

Visit https://daytonperformingarts.org/streams/ for a full listing of upcoming Autumn Streams, Holiday Streams, Family Streams, and, of course, a few Summer Streams concerts that are still available for you to enjoy!

