Dayton Live Cancels GRIMMZ FAIRY TALES

Due to COVID-19, Dayton Live has cancelled the performances of GRIMMZ FAIRY TALES and SENSORY-FRIENDLY GRIMMZ FAIRY TALES originally scheduled for Nov 6-7, 2021. Dayton Live will be bringing GRIMMZ FAIRY TALES back to the Victoria Theatre in a future season.

As a not-for-profit organization, the cancellation and rescheduling of performances has a great financial impact on Dayton Live. If you have tickets to these cancelled performances, please consider donating the ticket value back to Dayton Live. You may also get the value of your tickets as a Dayton Live gift certificate to be used for future performances or request a refund back to the credit card used for original purchase or via check.

Dayton Live Ticket Office Agents are available Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Additionally, you can reach the Dayton Live Ticket Office by email at tickets@daytonlive.org or by phone at 937-228-3630.