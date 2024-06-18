Dayton Live Appoints Gabriel van Aalst as New President & CEO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gabriel van Aalst has been appointed Dayton Live’s new President & CEO.



“After an extensive candidate search in partnership with premier executive search firm DHR Global, we are pleased to appoint Gabriel van Aalst as the new President & CEO of Dayton Live,” said Dave Dickerson, Dayton Live Board Chair. “We are confident Gabriel will be a tremendous asset to the organization and look forward to him continuing the great trajectory of the company.”



With almost two decades of management experience in performing arts venues, most recently as the President & CEO of the New Jersey Symphony, van Aalst comes to Dayton Live with a wealth of knowledge and expertise.



“Joining and leading Dayton Live is a thrilling opportunity, and I am incredibly excited to embark on this journey as we build towards the Schuster Center’s 25th anniversary season,” van Aalst said. “I have been so impressed by the impact Dayton Live has on the community and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team, resident companies, and vibrant community to create unforgettable experiences and continue to elevate the arts in Dayton and the Miami Valley.”





Gabriel van Aalst’s Background:

President & CEO of the New Jersey Symphony since 2016, van Aalst’s accomplishments include completing a 5-year, $50 million comprehensive fund raising campaign with $61 million; spearheading the Symphony’s 100th anniversary celebrations; commissioning a series of concert films which won three Emmy awards; securing two successive 5-year contracts with the musicians of the orchestra, the longest in organization history; and elevating the profile of the Symphony in a highly competitive NYC metro area arts and entertainment market.



van Aalst began his career with Andrew McKinnon Presentations, a leading Australian, for-profit, production company, where he produced and promoted over 250 performances, including Miriam Margolyes in Dickens’ Women, Steven Berkoff in Shakespeare’s Villains, and a touring production of Porgy and Bess. He has also served as Chief Executive of Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, where he guided the London-based orchestra, following the Music Director transition from Sir Neville Marriner to Joshua Bell, while driving record income generation through increased touring and recording activity. van Aalst serves as a Trustee and Executive Committee Member of the arts lobbying organization ArtPride New Jersey and holds a Master of Arts in Cultural and Creative Industries from King’s College in London, a Bachelor of Arts in Performance Studies from University of Sydney, and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Law from University of Technology, Sydney.



