Canton Ballet Reveals 2025-2026 Financial Aid Programs, Renames Boys Scholarship for Alumnus Tommie Earl Jenkins

Canton Ballet has announced its financial aid and scholarship programs for the upcoming 2025-2026 academic year, reaffirming its commitment to making dance education accessible to all aspiring students.

Canton Ballet also highlighted the newly renamed Tommie Earl Jenkins Boys Scholarship, underscoring its commitment to supporting all aspiring students.

“Canton Ballet is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of dancers and artists,” said Canton Ballet Director Jennifer Catazaro Hayward. “Our financial aid programs, now including the newly renamed Tommie Earl Jenkins Boys Scholarship, are vital to ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent passionate students from pursuing their dreams and receiving high-quality dance training.”

The financial aid offerings for the 2025-2026 academic year include:

Ballet Class Financial Assistance Program: This program empowers aspiring dancers to access quality ballet instruction regardless of their economic circumstances. By providing this support, the program fosters talent and ensures that passion for ballet can be nurtured and developed.

Kerri L. Hunter Minority Scholarship: This scholarship honors the memory of Kerri L. Hunter, a talented former minority apprentice company member who tragically passed away in a car accident at the young age of 13. It specifically supports minority individuals passionate about ballet, ensuring they have opportunities to develop their skills and pursue their artistic goals.

In memory of Kerri, her parents, Patricia and William Hunter, a longtime Canton City School Administrator and former Canton Ballet Board President, established this scholarship in the early 1980s to continue her legacy and support the next generation of ballet artists.

Tommie Earl Jenkins Boys Scholarship: This is a yearly scholarship for boys aged 6-18, open to both new and returning dancers. Recipients are re-evaluated annually to encourage continuous growth. This scholarship honors Canton Ballet alumnus Tommie Earl Jenkins, whose inspiring journey in dance began with a scholarship at Canton Ballet. It was here that he developed his skills and lifelong passion for the performing arts.

Canton Ballet believes every boy should have the opportunity to experience the strength, athleticism, artistry, and joy of ballet. We hope this scholarship empowers the next generation of male dancers to discover their potential, much like Tommie.

“Every day is a chance to keep moving forward, to follow our dreams, and achieve what others deem impossible. Dream the impossible dream and let your achievements shine, and what better place to start than at the Canton Ballet. I wouldn’t be where I am today without it. Remember: Dreams only expire if you let them.” – Tommie Earl Jenkins, Canton Ballet class of ’85.

Applications will be reviewed by the Financial Assistance Committee and are subject to approval by the Director. As a nonprofit organization, Canton Ballet cannot guarantee funding for all qualified applicants, as awards depend on available resources.

Applications for fall 2025 financial aid are due by August 11, 2025 at cantonballet.com/financial-aid.

During the 2024-2025 academic year, Canton Ballet provided a total of $38,717 in financial aid and scholarships, reflecting its dedication to supporting students regardless of their financial circumstances. To donate to Canton Ballet’s scholarship programs, please visit cantonballet.com.