CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Comes to The Victoria Theatre Monday, December 20

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will be at the Victoria Theatre Monday, Dec. 20- Dec. 26.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE lights up the stage in this awe-inspiring and eye-popping family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family!

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE has been hailed by the New York Daily News as "A delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent by the sleigh load." It's a show everyone will enjoy," raved BroadwayWorld of the sold-out performances that "dazzled...at The Kennedy Center," Washington Post. The Tennessean proclaimed it "A dazzling Holidaze Spectacle...for both young and old" at the Grand Ole Opry House.

As lights dim and music plays, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life presenting an elaborate wonderland, invoking the stories behind a child's eye as they dream on the most magical of nights. Ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, penguins, reindeer, ethereal aerialists, gingerbread people, carolers and colossal ornaments fly, balance, juggle and stretch imaginations.

Audiences nationwide will celebrate this most wonderful time of the year with over 20 of the world's critically acclaimed and accomplished artists and circus acts all gift-wrapped in over 300 imaginative and one-of-a-kind costume designs. Broadway singers perform original music along with new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Deck The Halls," "Winter Wonderland" and "Jingle Bell Rock."

This critically acclaimed extravaganza is sure to dazzle any audience as BroadwayWorld proclaims it, "The Perfect Holiday Gift... a show that everyone will enjoy." Audiences of all ages will marvel at soaring acrobatics, gravity defying feats and extravagant theatrical production numbers the Boston Globe hails as "Entrancing...Las Vegas meets family entertainment."

Please note: Masks are required for patrons 6 and over while in our venues, except when actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. Health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data, and public health and government guidance. Please visit daytonlive.org/health for the most up to date policies.