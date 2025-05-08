Beck Center For The Arts Will Host Budding To Blossoming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beck Center for the Arts once again will display the artistic work of its visual arts students. Many items on display are available for purchase at Customer Service. This exhibition is free and open to the public, with pieces on display now through May 25, 2025.

Melinda Placko, Beck Center’s Associate Director of Visual Arts, and the curator for this art exhibition says of Budding to Blossoming, “We love celebrating our student artists and their commitment to creativity with this annual exhibition. Over 125 pieces of art on display include: clay sculpture, graphite drawing, mixed media, watercolor, acrylic and oil painting. Our community of artists are aged 3 to 93, with some exploring their first art experiences, and others visiting the Beck Center studios for decades.”

Beck Center students with work in this year’s Budding to Blossoming visual arts exhibition include AJ Eagle, Alden Messer, Amanda Brown, Andrea Giffin, Aria Tian, Arthur Leitch, Ayla Schmidt, Bill Keller, Brittney Sandoval, Carolyn O’Donnell, Carson Evangelista, Celeste Alfes, Charles Bumback, Charlotte Stafford, Charmaine Tang, Daniel Frolo, Drew T. Edleman, Ebby Howarth, Elayne Fagan, Elliot Gingo-Menoni, Emily Beckwith, Emily Hanna, Gus Gibbs, Hallie Sommer, Heather Beck, Henry Mayock, Jackson Livingston, Jason C Bush, Judy Hazen, June Knezevich, Karen Kirby, Katie Fagan, Keira Barker, Keira Finley, Lillian Smith, Lucas Whitehouse, Mackenzie Frato, Marcos Perez, Marion McMuldren, Mary Sustar, Mattias Barker, McKena Topp, Melissa Gaskins Nautiyal, Mike Cooper, Monroe Roberts, Rachel Shaw, Rebecca Shofar, Renee Sandoval, Ryley Mosier, Samantha Livingston, Sara Fuller, Stella Tarkenton, Sujin Kim, Tomoka Sasinka, Wendy Brueshaber, Will Mayock, and Winter Travis.

Free and open to the public, all are invited to the Artist Celebration Reception on Friday, May 16, 2025 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the Daniels Lounge in the main building, first floor.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Comments