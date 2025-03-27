WAITRESS & More Leads Dallas' April 2025 Top Picks

Dallas is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Dallas for April 2025.

Waitress

Dallas Theater Center - March 29, 2025 through April 20, 2025

Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker trapped in a stifling small town and a loveless marriage, dreams of escaping to a better life. When an unexpected pregnancy complicates her already strained existence, Jenna fears she must abandon her cherished dream of opening her own pie shop. However, a lucrative baking contest in a neighboring county, coupled with the arrival of the town’s charming new doctor, presents her with a tempting recipe for happiness. Through the power of friendship, the complexities of impending motherhood, and the magic of her extraordinary pies, Jenna begins to rediscover her strength and courage. Featuring a soulful score by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, Waitress is an uplifting and heartwarming musical that celebrates the resilience of the human spirit, the bonds of sisterhood, and the sweet taste of finding your path, while navigating the challenges and joys of motherhood. This beloved musical, known for its heartfelt story and memorable songs, reminds audiences that even in the face of adversity, hope and happiness are always within reach.

Mean Girls (Non-Equity)

AT&T Performing Arts Center - April 17, 2025 through April 19, 2025

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. New York Magazine cheers, "MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery. USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

Jekyll & Hyde

Lyric Stage Studio - March 28, 2025 through April 19, 2025

Lyric Stage presents its third show of the season, Jekyll & Hyde, a dramatic and intense musical highlighting a talented cast of 22 local actors, at the Lyric Studios Space from March 28 to April 19. Tickets are now on sale.

Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson, the performance features a thrilling score of pop-rock hits from multi-Grammy and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse.

The story is about an evocative tale of two men – one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman – and two women – one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself. Both women are in love with the same man, and both are unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde. The production is rated PG-13.

Almost, Maine

Theatre Coppell - March 28, 2025 through April 13, 2025

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost in Canada. It’s not quite a town because its residents never got around to getting organized, so it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Butterfield Stage - April 04, 2025 through April 13, 2025

From Mischief, Broadway masters of comedy, comes the smash hit farce. Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!

Catch Me If You Can, the Musical

Runway Theatre - April 04, 2025 through April 20, 2025

Based on the DreamWorks Motion Picture with a Book by Terrence McNally, Music by Marc Shaiman and Lyrics by Scott Whittman & Marc Shaiman, this high-flying musical comedy (from Broadway’s dream team) explores the true story of a precocious teenager turned world-class con artist and the straight-shooting FBI agent hot in pursuit. The cat-and-mouse chase swings into action with a jazzy score and jet-setting pace that culminates with both men finding purpose where they least expect. Based on the hit film, the musical delivers a big, bright spectacular, high-energy numbers, and a riveting story.

Pretty Fire

Soul Rep Theatre Company - April 11, 2025 through April 19, 2025

This one woman show explores beautiful, funny, dark, and exhilarating vignettes tracing Woodard’s life from a premature birth to a joyous maturity at eleven years old. This play is a “rare autobiographical tour de fource” painting one of the most positive pictures of the Black experience on stage. It is a powerful exploration of three generations of family love, struggle and triumph.

Charlaine "Charlayne" Woodard is an American playwright and actress. She is a two-time Obie Award winner as well as a Tony Award and Drama Desk nominee. She was a series regular on the hit FX TV series Pose. She played the title role in the Showtime movie Run For The Dream: The Gail Devers’ Story

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Savannah Civic Center - Johnny Mercer Theatre - April 25, 2025 through April 25, 2025

After an incredible run on Broadway, Audience Choice Award-winner PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is now on tour! One of Hollywoods most beloved stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (Summer of 69, Heaven), and a book by the movies legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

