Video: First Look At Amarillo Little Theatre's DREAMGIRLS

Get a first look at The Amarillo Little Theatre's DREAMGIRLS which is the final show of their 97th season. The production runs May 1st through 18th, 2025.

Stars rise and fall… but dreams live forever! This sensational Broadway musical tells the story of a 1960s Supremes-like girl group that catches its big break during an amateur competition. But will their friendship (and their music) survive the rapid rise from obscurity to pop super stardom? Full of onstage joy and backstage drama, DREAMGIRLS is a sweeping and inspirational journey with dazzling choreography, powerhouse vocal performances and an unforgettable score that blends R&B, soul, gospel and pop.

ALT has assembled a marvelous cast for this epic musical. The production stars Nataziah Gipson as Effie White, Tia Hunt as Deena Jones and Jay Hayes as Lorrell Robinson. Also joining the cast is Devlon Jones as Curtis Taylor, Jr., Kyle Gipson as James Thunder Early, Toderick Hunt as C.C. White and Christopher Alford as Marty. The talented ensemble includes A’Dreonna Armstrong, Alex Barrera, Nels Bjork, Roman Brown, Ashton Colbert, Kayleigh Colbert, Michele Colbert, Sarai Dinkens-Agalaba, Savvy Emile, Hugh Fristoe, Brandon Graves, Vanessa Hill, Saturn Horton, Mitcheal Johnson Jr., Nathan Jones, Frank Salazar, Ariana Sanchez, Nicholas Shaffer, Zachary Vidaurri, NaKisha Wood and Aspen Younker.

Co Artistic Directors for this production include Jason Crespin and Kissey Cummings with Music Direction by Jennifer Akins and Choreography by Shawn Walsh. Ashley DeVoid serves as Assistant to the Directors.

Tickets can be reserved through our ALT Box Office by calling 806-355-9991.

The show’s compelling narrative and dynamic performances have earned it critical acclaim, including multiple Tony Awards, cementing its place as a seminal work in American musical theatre. With its captivating story of ambition, love and resilience, DREAMGIRLS continues to resonate with audiences, offering both entertainment and a reflection on the enduring power of music and dreams.

Inspired by Motown and R&B legends of the 1960s-70s, Dreamgirls follows the rising stardom of The Dreamettes, an all-girl singing trio from Chicago. Inspired by the stories of groups such as The Supremes and The Shirelles and featuring many iconic classic songs, Dreamgirls is a love letter to American R&B music and the artists that make such music great. Made into a wildly successful 2006 motion picture and winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical!

