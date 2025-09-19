United States Air Force Bands to Return to the Eisemann Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ring in the season with the inspiring sounds of the United States Air Force Bands as they return to the Eisemann Center with their beloved holiday concert, Holiday in Blue. This joyful celebration of music, patriotism, and tradition takes place Monday, December 15, 2025, at 7:00 PM in the Hill Performance Hall.

Holiday in Blue is a free, family-friendly event that brings together audiences of all ages in a spirited showcase of seasonal favorites, classical masterpieces, and patriotic selections—performed by some of the nation's finest musicians in uniform.

With a rich history of excellence, the USAF Bands are composed of highly trained professional musicians who dedicate their craft to serving our country through music. Traveling more than 125,000 miles annually, the bands perform for both military and civilian audiences across the nation, inspiring hearts and minds wherever they go.

More than just a concert, Holiday in Blue is an uplifting experience that honors service, brings communities together, and captures the magic of the season. Through music, these Airmen forge lasting connections and share a message of unity and goodwill.