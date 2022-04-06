Undermain Theatre Announces Next IN CONCERT Series Performance

Undermain Theatre will present the second installment of its In Concert Series on April 23 at 7:30. The theatre is welcoming Open Classical who will present a program of Bolivian Classical music performed by soprano, Allison Stanford.

Allison will be accompanied by pianist Masaru Sakuma, a native of La Paz, Bolivia and Open Classical's own, Mark Landson on the viola and violin. Together, the trio has developed this program that is both entertaining an educational.

The concert will also stream on-demand from April 28 - May 8 with an enhanced audio mx.

Tickets are on sale now at www.undermain.org

Tickets prices:

Live and streaming: $10