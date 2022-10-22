Traveling Red River Songwriters Return to Lewisville Grand Theater in November

Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that three members of the Traveling Red River Songwriters will perform as part of the Black Box Songwriter Series on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 8 p.m. Featuring the musical stylings of Susan Gibson, Drew Kennedy, and Walt Wilkins, audiences will be treated to a concert with a unique song swap format, as each artist plays their music and tells stories in an evening of incredible musicianship.

About the Traveling Red River Songwriters:

In true troubadour fashion, these three like-minded musical storytellers decided to band together in 2011 with two other musicians and start a small music festival in Red River, New Mexico. Now, after a decade in the music industry, the Traveling Red River Songwriters continue to bring their distinctive songwriting voices and Americana tunes to sold-out houses across the country! Each of these accomplished artists has experienced a lot of success performing on their own, with accolades including Nashville publishing deals, a multi-platinum country single, international touring, and more than 25 albums released between them. From acoustic folk pieces to country anthems to toe-tappin' rock and roll, these three members of the Traveling Red River Songwriters are sure to play something for everyone!

About the Artists:

Susan Gibson is one of the most respected touring songwriters in the country. She's also known for penning "Wide Open Spaces," the huge hit that launched The Chicks' (formerly The Dixie Chicks) career.

Drew Kennedy is one of the most highly regarded young songwriters in the country. He released his most recent record, Marathon, in June.

Walt Wilkins has over 100 songs recorded by other artists and has released eight solo records, including four with his band The Mystiqueros, and one with his singer-songwriter wife, Tina.

This series is produced by the City of Lewisville. Tickets to this concert are $20 general admission seating and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees included in ticket price.

About Lewisville Grand Theater:

Lewisville Grand Theater is the City of Lewisville's home for the arts. The center presents a variety of regional and national touring performers, art exhibits, and classes, while also giving the many arts groups in the Greater Lewisville area a facility to perform and display their works. Its multiple performance spaces play host to a variety of events, including live music, theater, dance performances, comedy shows, and more. The center features a 294-seat performance hall, black box theater, recital hall, art gallery, and courtyard.

About the Black Box Songwriter Series:

The Black Box Songwriter Series features singer-songwriters in an intimate, listening-room setting. Since its inception in 2015, the series has attracted a variety of celebrated songwriters, such as Gretchen Peters ("Independence Day"), Susan Gibson ("Wide Open Spaces"), Walt Wilkins ("Trains I Missed"), and numerous award-winning troubadours. Both newcomers and veteran songwriters have played the series and given fans a chance to hear incredible songs as well as the stories behind them.