Tony-Winning OKLAHOMA! Announces Lottery Tickets at Bass Performance Hall

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today that the reimagined revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, the 2019 Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical, will host a digital ticket lottery, powered by Broadway Direct, offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $31 tickets available per performance. The show makes its Bass Hall debut in a limited engagement June 21-26 as part of the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass Season.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Monday, June 20 for the Tuesday, June 21 performance. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $31 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified.

Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. All ticketholders will be required to comply with current health and safety protocols at Bass Performance Hall which can be found at www.basshall.com/healthandsafety. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis for every performance in the engagement. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Instagram (@basshall), Twitter (@basshall) and Facebook (@bassperformancehall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

Directed by Daniel Fish, this is OKLAHOMA! as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Funny and sexy, provocative and probing, this acclaimed production of OKLAHOMA! tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this OKLAHOMA! allows the classic musical - and our country - to be seen in a whole new light.

"This production shocked me and moved me," says Frank Rich of New York Magazine. "This is the OKLAHOMA! that was there all along." The Daily Beast raves "Forget your traditional idea of OKLAHOMA! Daniel Fish's daring, utterly absorbing re-interpretation is different-brilliantly so."

OKLAHOMA! features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes De Mille.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! is part of the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass Season. The series continues into summer 2022 with the 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, returning to Fort Worth with a new mesmerizing production creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring; and direct from Broadway, the 2021-2022 season concludes with MEAN GIRLS. Featuring a book by Tina Fey, MEAN GIRLS is "by far the funniest musical of the year!" (Chicago Tribune).

To view the latest health and safety protocols in place at Bass Hall, please visit www.basshall.com/healthandsafety. Performing Arts Fort Worth will continue to update and adjust Bass Hall's health and safety protocols as COVID-19 guidelines evolve.