Theatre Wesleyan Adds Special Understudy Performance Of EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR

Theatre Wesleyan has added a special understudy performance to their run of Lauren Gunderson's revenge comedy, Exit, Pursued By A Bear.

Directed by Circle Theatre Artistic Director, Ashley H. White, the understudy cast will give their star turn during the Thursday, February 22 evening performance. White serves as a guest director for Texas Wesleyan University's theatre department.

Exit, Pursued By A Bear performances begin February 15 at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105) through Sunday, February 25. Tickets to all performances, including the newly added performance, are now on sale at txwes.edu/theatretickets.

In Exit, Pursued By A Bear, Nan has decided to teach her abusive husband Kyle a lesson. With the help of her friend Simon (acting as her emotional – and actual – cheerleader) and a dancer named Sweetheart, she tapes Kyle to a chair and forces him to watch as they reenact scenes from their painful past. In the pièce de résistance, they plan to cover the room in meat and honey so Kyle will be mauled by a bear. This dark revenge comedy is a night of emotional trials and ridiculous theatrics.

The cast, design team, and crew include Texas Wesleyan theatre majors and minors pursuing Bachelor or Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees. The cast includes Lillie Grace Galvan (Nan), Nicole Davis (Sweetheart), Jaalen Williams (Simon), and Hunter Heart (Kyle). Understudies, who will also perform during the Thursday, February 22 performance, include Peri Zachmeyer (Nan u/s), Nicole Ellis (Sweetheart u/s), Jackson Loya (Simon u/s), and Henry Valentine (Kyle u/s).

The production team includes Reagan Fitzgerald (stage manager), Sidney Hernandez (assistant stage manager), Zachary Gafford (scenic design), Elizabeth Holmes (assistant scenic design), Grace Philipbar (costume design), Lillie Galvan (assistant costume design), Nathalie Beyna (lighting design), Pella Le Fever (sound design), Chad Rojas (props design), Ricky Olivarez (video design), and Colin Schwartz (technical director).

Ashley H. White is directing Exit, Pursued By A Bear by special arrangement with Circle Theatre and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

PERFORMANCE DATES

First Weekend

Thurs., February 15 at 7:30pm

Fri., February 16 at 7:30pm

Sat., February 17 at 7:30pm

Second Weekend

Thurs., February 22 at 7:30pm - SPECIAL UNDERSTUDY PERFORMANCE

Fri., February 23 at 7:30pm

Sat., February 24 at 7:30pm

Sun., February 25 at 2:00pm Matinee

Exit, Pursued By A Bear contains adult themes and language, and is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.

Tickets range from $5.00 to $10.00 and are available online at txwes.edu/theatretickets]txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211. Tickets will also be available at the door in-person beginning one hour before each performance. Texas Wesleyan University students can redeem free tickets, sponsored by the Student Government Association, by using a special code at checkout or presenting their student ID at the box office on the night of the show. For more details, please contact the Box Office.

All plans and information are subject to change, and announcements will be made in the event of adjustments. Please check the Theatre Wesleyan Facebookfor the most up-to-date details. Audience members who purchase their tickets in advance will receive any updates at the email address they provide upon checkout.

If you have questions, please contact the Theatre Wesleyan office at (817) 531-5867.