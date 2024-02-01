Theatre Wesleyan Adds Special Understudy Performance Of EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR

The newly added performance will take place on Thursday, Feb. 22. Tickets to all performances, Feb. 15-25, are now on sale. 

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
NTPA Plano to Present SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Next Month Photo 4 NTPA Plano to Present SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Next Month

Theatre Wesleyan Adds Special Understudy Performance Of EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR

Theatre Wesleyan has added a special understudy performance to their run of Lauren Gunderson's revenge comedy, Exit, Pursued By A Bear.

Directed by Circle Theatre Artistic Director, Ashley H. White, the understudy cast will give their star turn during the Thursday, February 22 evening performance. White serves as a guest director for Texas Wesleyan University's theatre department. 

Exit, Pursued By A Bear performances begin February 15 at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105) through Sunday, February 25. Tickets to all performances, including the newly added performance, are now on sale at txwes.edu/theatretickets

In Exit, Pursued By A Bear, Nan has decided to teach her abusive husband Kyle a lesson. With the help of her friend Simon (acting as her emotional – and actual – cheerleader) and a dancer named Sweetheart, she tapes Kyle to a chair and forces him to watch as they reenact scenes from their painful past. In the pièce de résistance, they plan to cover the room in meat and honey so Kyle will be mauled by a bear. This dark revenge comedy is a night of emotional trials and ridiculous theatrics. 

The cast, design team, and crew include Texas Wesleyan theatre majors and minors pursuing Bachelor or Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees. The cast includes Lillie Grace Galvan (Nan), Nicole Davis (Sweetheart), Jaalen Williams (Simon), and Hunter Heart (Kyle). Understudies, who will also perform during the Thursday, February 22 performance, include Peri Zachmeyer (Nan u/s), Nicole Ellis (Sweetheart u/s), Jackson Loya (Simon u/s), and Henry Valentine (Kyle u/s). 

The production team includes Reagan Fitzgerald (stage manager), Sidney Hernandez (assistant stage manager), Zachary Gafford (scenic design), Elizabeth Holmes (assistant scenic design), Grace Philipbar (costume design), Lillie Galvan (assistant costume design), Nathalie Beyna (lighting design), Pella Le Fever (sound design), Chad Rojas (props design), Ricky Olivarez (video design), and Colin Schwartz (technical director). 

Ashley H. White is directing Exit, Pursued By A Bear by special arrangement with Circle Theatre and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society. 

 

PERFORMANCE DATES  

First Weekend 

Thurs., February 15 at 7:30pm 

Fri., February 16 at 7:30pm 

Sat., February 17 at 7:30pm 

Second Weekend 

Thurs., February 22 at 7:30pm - SPECIAL UNDERSTUDY PERFORMANCE 

Fri., February 23 at 7:30pm 

Sat., February 24 at 7:30pm 

Sun., February 25 at 2:00pm Matinee 

 

Exit, Pursued By A Bear contains adult themes and language, and is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. 

Tickets range from $5.00 to $10.00 and are available online at txwes.edu/theatretickets]txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211. Tickets will also be available at the door in-person beginning one hour before each performance. Texas Wesleyan University students can redeem free tickets, sponsored by the Student Government Association, by using a special code at checkout or presenting their student ID at the box office on the night of the show. For more details, please contact the Box Office. 

All plans and information are subject to change, and announcements will be made in the event of adjustments. Please check the Theatre Wesleyan Facebookfor the most up-to-date details. Audience members who purchase their tickets in advance will receive any updates at the email address they provide upon checkout.  

If you have questions, please contact the Theatre Wesleyan office at (817) 531-5867.  




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
I HATE HAMLET Announced At Pocket Sandwich Theatre, February 23- March 23 Photo
I HATE HAMLET Announced At Pocket Sandwich Theatre, February 23- March 23

I HATE HAMLET, a Hauntingly Hilarious Comedy, Coming Up at Pocket Sandwich Theatre. Don't miss this hilarious production from Feb 23-March 23.

2
Photo: Get a First Look at Disneys BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Hopeful Theatre Project Photo
Photo: Get a First Look at Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Hopeful Theatre Project

The Hopeful Theatre Project is presenting Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST for their 5th Annual Valentine's Production. See photos!

3
Broadway Dallas Announces FORVIS As New Sponsor Of Membership Suite Photo
Broadway Dallas Announces FORVIS As New Sponsor Of Membership Suite

Broadway Dallas has announced that accounting and consulting firm FORVIS has signed on as the new corporate sponsor for the Broadway Dallas Membership Suite.

4
VIDEO: Casa Mañanas SEUSSICAL Performs On Good Morning Texas Photo
VIDEO: Casa Mañana's SEUSSICAL Performs On Good Morning Texas

Get a first look at Casa Mañana's production of Seussical! Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird, and the Bird Girls sang 'Amayzing Mayzie' live on Good Morning Texas, and Laura Wetsel and Lily Gast spoke with Jane McGarry about all things Seuss! 

More Hot Stories For You

I HATE HAMLET Announced At Pocket Sandwich Theatre, February 23- March 23I HATE HAMLET Announced At Pocket Sandwich Theatre, February 23- March 23
Photo: Get a First Look at Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Hopeful Theatre ProjectPhoto: Get a First Look at Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Hopeful Theatre Project
Broadway Dallas Announces FORVIS As New Sponsor Of Membership SuiteBroadway Dallas Announces FORVIS As New Sponsor Of Membership Suite
Stolen Shakespeare Festival 2024 Begins Next MonthStolen Shakespeare Festival 2024 Begins Next Month

Videos

Casa Mañana's SEUSSICAL Performs On Good Morning Texas Video
Casa Mañana's SEUSSICAL Performs On Good Morning Texas
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
Calendar Girls in Dallas Calendar Girls
Allen Contemporary Theatre (1/26-2/11)Tracker
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Dallas Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (1/04-2/03)Tracker
Elf JR in Dallas Elf JR
Artisan Center Theater (11/22-12/21)CAST
The Sound of Music in Dallas The Sound of Music
Plaza Theatre Company (2/09-3/09)
LIFE DOESN’T FRIGHTEN ME: I AM FEARLESS ROYALTY in Dallas LIFE DOESN’T FRIGHTEN ME: I AM FEARLESS ROYALTY
Dallas Childrens Theater (3/16-3/30)
Come From Away in Dallas Come From Away
Cowan Center (6/27-6/27)
Miss Nelson is Missing! in Dallas Miss Nelson is Missing!
Lubbock Community Theatre (3/08-3/10)
Beetlejuice in Dallas Beetlejuice
Music Hall at Fair Park (2/20-3/03)
Fiddler on the Roof in Dallas Fiddler on the Roof
Greenville Municipal Auditorium (3/08-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You