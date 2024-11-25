The Grand Prairie Arts Council To Present Disney's NEWSIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present Disney's Newsies, based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and book by Harvey Fierstein.

Directed by Leslie Navarro-Bovaird and Spencer Bovaird, this family-friendly show runs December 6-15, 2024, at the Uptown Theater, located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater.

Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Newsies tells the rousing story of Jack Kelly (Chase Shaw), a charismatic newsboy who dreams of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. When publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer (Scott Bovaird) and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies his fellow newsies to strike for justice. Katherine Plumber (Olivia Goodspeed), an ambitious young reporter, takes an interest in the boys' story, and together, they face adversity and fight for what's right.

With unforgettable songs like Seize the Day and Santa Fe, Newsies is packed with high-energy dance numbers, a heartfelt story, and a message about standing up for what's right. This family-friendly musical promises to inspire audiences of all ages this holiday season.

Learn more about this production and GPAC's upcoming 2025 season at www.artsgp.org .

Photo Credit: Mallory Roelke

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More