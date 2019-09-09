The Dallas Opera Guild Announces New Texas-Based Vocal Competition

The Dallas Opera and The Dallas Opera Guild are pleased to announce the revival of a state-based vocal competition to alternate every other year with The Dallas Opera National Vocal Competition sponsored by the Guild.

The inaugural Texas-centric event, The Dallas Opera Guild Biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas, TX.

General Director and CEO Ian Derrer notes, "The Dallas Opera Guild has always had a special affection for homegrown talent. It's easy to understand why the membership wished to return to that proud tradition and recreate that sense of excitement in an entirely new way.

"This new competition has our full support and should complement-beautifully-The Dallas Opera National Vocal Competition in 2021, which will continue to feature the full Dallas Opera Orchestra," Derrer adds.

The Spring 2020 Competition-Chaired by Dr. Susan Fleming-will offer thousands of dollars in prize monies to Texas-based singers. The winner will also be guaranteed a spot in the Semi-Finals Round of The Dallas Opera's national vocal competition taking place the following year, along with the chance to perform for an audience of Dallas Opera Board and Trustees.

"Patsy and I," says Dallas Opera Guild Co-Chair Bob Brooks, "along with Susan Fleming, as this year's vocal competition chairperson-and the entire Dallas Opera Guild-are excited to sponsor this return to a biennial Texas-based competition to complement The Dallas Opera's national vocal competition."

The competition is open to singers ages 18 through 30 (as of the actual date of the 2020 Competition) who are Texas residents or students. Applicants may not have participated in any Young Artist or Resident Artist Program with a professional opera company, or, had a principal artist contract with any opera company.

Applications will be accepted only through YAP Tracker, beginning on January 10, 2020. Applications will close on February 14, 2020, and the competition semi-finalists will be announced on March 15, 2020.

Additional details in The Dallas Opera Media Release.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You