Texas Ballet Theater Cancels Annual Production of THE NUTCRACKER

Texas Ballet Theater has canceled its annual run of The Nutcracker at Winspear Opera House and Bass Performance Hall.

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) has canceled its annual run of Ben Stevenson, O.B.E.'s The Nutcracker, scheduled for November 27-December 6, 2020, at Winspear Opera House in Dallas and December 11-27, 2020 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

The nonprofit ballet company made the decision to cancel its 2020-2021 season-opening production after exploring all options for the holiday performance. Organizational leaders deemed it impossible to effectively prepare for and perform the production with social distancing and other safety measures in place.

When dancers return from their regularly-scheduled summer break August 24, TBT will follow COVID-19 prevention protocols developed in consultation with health and safety professionals, peer ballet organizations across the country and TBT leadership, including the Board of Governors. These current protocols prevent dancers from partnering or dancing within six feet of each other. The company is unable to rehearse The Nutcracker while adhering to these regulations.

Additionally, TBT's venues require social distancing among audiences. These guidelines dramatically reduce the number of patrons who can enjoy Dallas-Fort Worth's biggest production of The Nutcracker. Due to the magnitude of sets, costumes and special effects, the company cannot recoup the expenses of its largest production of the season without its regular audiences.

"Bringing The Nutcracker to life requires large numbers of dancers, crew and staff to be in close proximity with each other as early as September, which causes serious concerns amid our public health landscape," Executive Director Vanessa Logan said. "We will still connect with our community this holiday season, just in a different way."

TBT is committed to supporting its artists and connecting with the Dallas-Fort Worth community. Despite canceling The Nutcracker, the company will continue to employ its dancers and will develop new programs to engage audiences during the holiday season. To stay up to date with TBT and its upcoming announcements, visit www.texasballettheater.org or follow the company on social media @txballettheater.

Shows View More Dallas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You